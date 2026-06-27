Boks ready for toughest gauntlet in history

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The Springboks are facing the toughest gauntlet in their history, but coach Rassie Erasmus is sticking to his formula of keeping stalwarts and blooding youngsters as he plots a third World Cup triumph next year.

The Nations Championship opener against England at Ellis Park on Saturday kicks off a run of 13 matches, where South Africa will face every single top-tier nation in a calendar year for only the second time in history.

The last occasion was in 1998, during which the Boks equalled the then record run of 17 consecutive wins that had started in mid-1997. The only notable side they didn’t face back then was Italy, but that was when they were still on the outside of the old Five Nations.

Taking on all Six Nations outfits plus a four-Test series against the All Blacks, as well as one-off away matches against Argentina and Australia, with a final Nations Championship decider at the end of the year, makes this a rare marathon.

Then again, as a run-in season ahead of the World Cup, it’s not too dissimilar to 2022, when they took on every team except Scotland.

It’s little surprise then that Erasmus, who played for the Boks in 16 of those 17 consecutive wins nearly 30 years ago, has been re-emphasising the importance of a rotating squad system.

Titanic season

The strategy should put him in good stead for this titanic season.

Erasmus, who named his squad of 46 a week ago, already knows the team to tackle England.

“Internally, we’ve picked a team and we know what we’re going to try and do in the first test match [against England]. And hopefully, if that goes according to plan, we’ll know what we’re going to do in the second test match [against Scotland the following Saturday].”

It’s all about combinations and his form of accounting — Erasmus mathematics, if you like — where the sum of a squad needs to total more than the match-day 23.

With the 2027 World Cup being the long-term goal, Erasmus indicated this week that he wasn’t going to shy away from an experiment or two.

“Winning will always stay the priority, but you have to start tweaking now in my opinion,” he told a virtual press conference this week.

“What we have experienced is you must now test a little bit while trying to win test matches.”

What we expect from Handre in our set-up, he does for us, and he’s won us trophies, big trophies — Rassie Erasmus, Springboks coach

Performing well now would go a long way to booking World Cup spots, irrespective of age. “Age has got nothing to do with the output. This is now where the picture becomes a little bit clearer.”

He’s always looking for reasons to include players rather than finding excuses to exclude them.

Erasmus reiterated he wasn’t ready to discard stalwarts like Handre Pollard and Marco van Staden after the Bulls’ URC final defeat to Leinster last weekend.

“Marco van Staden is always a standout player for us. We fully understand why [Bulls coach Johan Ackermann] picked him on the bench because Ackers had another role for him and there’s different things he expects from Marco…

“What we expect from Handre in our set-up, he does for us, and he’s won us trophies, big trophies,” said Erasmus.

“We can’t now say Handre is all of a sudden bad. He’s got no injuries, he’s 31 years old. Johnny Sexton played at 38 in the last World Cup. We can’t just throw a guy away because his form is taking a dip. We want to get our hands on him.

“And then in the same breath, like Vusi [Moyo, the Bok under-20 flyhalf]. Vusi is a fantastic player.”

Erasmus then reeled off the names of Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, when he’s fit again. “We think we’re okay at flyhalf.”

That illustrates the coach’s vision that has created depth and made the Boks the best team in the world.

Now to prove it in their toughest season.