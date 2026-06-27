Gunning for the last 16

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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams leads celebrations after they beat South Korea to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

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Canada may be the favourites, but Bafana will have the hopes of a football-loving nation united behind them in their last-32 clash in California this evening.

It’s the first time Bafana Bafana have made the last 32 in the global footballing showpiece, so here’s hoping they’ve packed enough kit because a win against the Canucks will give them at least another week at the tournament.

Hopefully, Bafana players have packed enough clothes. If all goes according to plan and they beat co-hosts Canada in their 2026 Fifa World Cup last 32 clash at the Los Angeles Stadium tonight, Bafana are going to extend their stay at the tournament to over a month.

South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey on Thursday for a historic qualification for the knockout stage after failures in France in 1998, Korea/Japan in 2002 and on home soil in 2010.

Canada are also contesting their first World Cup knockout match after coach Jesse Marsch’s side finished second behind Switzerland in Group B with four points.

Canada are forced to play this match away from home because they failed to win their group.

There is not much separating the two sides, as Bafana also finished second in Group A after a loss, draw and win against Mexico, Czechia and South Korea respectively.

Canada, who are ranked higher than South Africa, are going to start as favourites but coach Hugo Broos’s men have the momentum of the last two matches to carry them.

They managed a stunning turnaround after a poor showing in the opening match against Mexico when they played an unusual formation in which they lacked control and fluidity.

There are a few options the coach can play around with to accommodate the high possibility of bringing the talismanic Mokoena back into the starting line-up

Increased confidence

However, there’s increased confidence around the team, and another boost is the return of influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who missed the win over South Korea due to suspension.

His return is a timely boost but also a headache for Broos because he must decide whether the Mamelodi Sundowns man walks back into the starting line-up or starts on the bench.

The selection difficulty for the coach is that, in Mokoena’s absence, Thalente Mbatha and Sphephelo Sithole raised their hands with commendable performances.

There are a few options the coach can play around with to accommodate the high possibility of bringing the talismanic Mokoena back into the starting line-up.

Against a disciplined and high-pressing Canada, who have Ismael Kone, Stephen Eustaquio, Ali Ahmed, Tajon Buchanan and Nathan Saliba in the midfield, Broos needs his engine room to be solid.

He may be tempted to go with three defensive midfielders, Mokoena, Mbatha and Sithole, for a steely resolve but this means he’ll have to sacrifice an attacker.

Rele as playmaker

In the last match, he went with two defensive midfielders in Mbatha and Sithole and brought in Relebohile Mofokeng as a playmaker, and it worked wonders as the exciting Orlando Pirates star dictated terms.

If he brings back Mokoena to start, the difficult decision will be who to leave out between Mbatha and Sithole after they kept things together in his absence.

The defence works itself out with Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau and there is no need to tinker with wingers Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis.

Another tough decision is upfront because Broos does not have a preferred starter after he experimented with his three strikers, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa.

The strikers have fired blanks so far in the tournament, with Bafana’s two goals after three matches coming from Mokoena and Maseko, and they need to find their scoring boots.

This is the knockout stage, where there are no second chances, and Canada cannot be taken lightly because, in contrast, they have scored seven goals so far.

It’s not going to be an easy game but we are going out there to do our best. As a team we are always up for any challenge that comes our way and we will do what we have to do — Iqraam Rayners, Bafana striker

Davis’s return

While Broos has Mokoena back, Marsch is sweating on the fitness of captain Alphonso Davies, who has not kicked a ball in this tournament, as he has a hamstring injury.

There is an expectation that he will feature at some stage of the game with South Africa.

Davies’s return would be a major boost for Canada because he is going to offer them more attacking options on the left side of the field.

There are also injury concerns around Kone, Alfie Jones and Eustaquio, but they are being assessed, and there’s an expectation they will be involved in the match.

Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners said they are ready and must guard against conceding an early like they did against Mexico and Czechia.

“This is an important match for us and I want to assure South Africans that we are ready to fight and get the result. We are going into the match with the right mentality.

“It’s not going to be an easy game but we are going out there to do our best. As a team we are always up for any challenge that comes our way and we will do what we have to do.

“The coach has indicated that we cannot afford to concede in the first 15 minutes and we must avoid that. The boys are ready for the fight and we are banking on your support back home.

“We will do our best to get the result. The camp is good and the guys are sticking together and they are looking forward to this match.”

If Bafana produce another stunning performance and beat slight favourites Canada, they will face either Netherlands or Morocco in the round of 16.