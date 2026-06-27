Olympic medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis raring to get back after surgery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jo-Ane du Plessis, who got married a few months after the Paris Olympics, celebrates her Games silver medal.

Javelin-thrower Jo-Ane du Plessis, named in the Commonwealth Games team this week, says she’ll return to action at the Monaco Diamond League next month after undergoing back surgery two months ago.

“I’m fully recovered; I’m now at a stage where I just need to sharpen very quickly,” said the 28-year-old Olympic silver medallist.

Du Plessis had initially hoped to be ready in time for this evening’s meet in Paris, where four other South Africans are competing.

Zakithi Nene (400m), Prudence Sekgodiso (800m), Akani Simbine (100m) and Marioné Fourie (100m hurdles) — her Games teammates for the Glasgow showpiece — will be in action at the Charléty stadium.

Du Plessis admitted her medical team and her coach Terseus Liebenberg were a little more cautious, advising her to heal completely after the microdiscectomy to repair a torn disc between the L5 and S1 vertebrae.

Fluid was leaking out and pushing on the nerve.

The problem had started by March when she competed in Potchefstroom and joked then that she had never taken more than a week off training.

Injury was a foreign concept to Du Plessis, who experienced a numbness in her left leg but no pain, not even after the surgery. “It was uncomfortable and inconvenient because I couldn’t do anything, but at least I have a great support system.”

It’s not like I spent all this time doing nothing. I was rehabbing, worked on weak spots that I strengthened during this time — Jo-Ane du Plessis, Javelin-thrower

The worst part

Husband Johan and her mother and mother-in-law took turns looking after her. “I think for me, mentally, that was the worst part, being really dependent on other people.”

And now she’s ready to return to battle. “It feels normal, [but] every now and then, I still feel like it’s a little dom [numb]; like I can’t feel it properly. But it’s good...

“It’s not like I spent all this time doing nothing. I was rehabbing, worked on weak spots that I strengthened during this time. I am confident. My first few throwing sessions went really well,” added Du Plessis, who is also scheduled to compete in Lausanne on July 16, six days after the Monaco meet.

The women’s javelin final in Glasgow takes place on August 1.

“By the time it gets to Commonwealth Games, I believe I’ll be highly competitive.”

Du Plessis is not shying away from the prediction that she’s one of the favourites for gold in Scotland. “That’s obviously the goal.”

The Paris Diamond League meet will be live on SuperSport on DStv channel 210 from 6pm.