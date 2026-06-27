Proteas shaky batting leaves World Cup future murky

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For once it’s the cricketers needing calculators and not the footballers.

While Bafana Bafana have clarity about their knockout future, across a continent and ocean, the Proteas women will be crunching the numbers. Their T20 World Cup knockout hopes could still be determined by mathematics, even if, as expected, they beat Bangladesh at Lord’s this morning (11.30am).

“We know what we need to do…we have to win it,“ assistant coach Claire Terblanche said before training on Saturday.

“After that what happens between Australia and India is out of our hands. But as long as we are focusing on what we need to do, the result will take care of itself.”

As has now become the norm with ICC tournaments, the favouritism towards India compromises the sporting integrity of this World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team faces Australia immediately after the South Africa-Bangladesh match and they will know exactly what is required in terms of net run rate should SA achieve a big win in the earlier match at Lord’s.

Even Fifa tries to retain a modicum of fairness by scheduling the last round of group games at the same time, thereby nullifying any advantage for one team. The ICC has yet to follow suit.

However, the Proteas do bear some responsibility for finding themselves in this predicament. The batting collapse against Australia — where they lost eight wickets for 59 runs — and the clumsy chase of a mediocre total against Pakistan badly damaged the Proteas’ net run rate.

South Africa’s struggles with the bat have been surprising, given how confident they would have felt about that department before the tournament. Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus had established themselves at the top of the order during a home series with India, and although there were concerns about the No 3 spot, the middle order was still packed with power.

But the team’s brains trust erred in the composition of the batting line-up for the opener against Australia. Annerie Dercksen had not batted in that spot in nearly two years before she faced up to the Australians and it was no surprise it took her time to find her feet.

South Africa then worsened that problem by swapping Nadine de Klerk from her usual finishing role at No 6 or No 7 to No 4, where she struggled with her scoring rate.

Succumbed to pressure

Marizanne Kapp, who batted at No 5 despite her statistics showing she was better suited to No 4, succumbed to Australia’s pressure and was run out, which started the collapse.

Against India, Kapp was back at No 4 and demonstrated what a big mistake it was to change her position, scoring a match-winning 81 not out.

The batting order looks more settled after the India match, and the confidence gained from defeating India should spill over to Bangladesh today.

The Proteas have lost only two of the 15 T20 Internationals they‘ve played against the Tigers and, given the earlier start at Lord’s, should find conditions more to their liking. A later start, on a drier surface, would have been more favourable to Bangladesh’s spinners.

While the batting has been sporadic, SA’s bowling has performed better than at any point in the last two years. Shabnim Ismail may not have the number of wickets she would have liked but the pressure she’s created has helped Kapp at the other end.

The great all-rounder has six wickets in the tournament, five of which have come in the power play. Ayabonga Khaka is the Proteas’ highest wicket-taker with seven, three of those coming in the final over against the Netherlands.