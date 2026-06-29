Siseko Teyisi yet to decide on Mpumelelo Tshabalala title defence

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Siseko Teyisi is yet to take a decision about the title defence against Mpumelelo Tshabalala.

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The fight that has captured South African boxing interest is yet to be officially scheduled after Siseko Teyisi’s camp revealed it has yet to decide on it.

Teyisi was ordered to defend his South African junior flyweight belt against his predecessor Mpumelelo Tshabalala after Johannesburg-based Tshabalala submitted a challenge for his old title.

Tshabalala’s camp said it did not mind if the fight was held in Teyisi’s backyard in KuGompo City (formerly East London), which is often accused of biased decisions against visiting boxers.

Having fought the majority of his fights, including title defences, in the city, Tshabalala is favoured in certain boxing circles to regain his belt. This is due to his brilliant run against KuGompo City boxers since he forced Xolisa Magusha to quit in the fifth round when they battled for the vacant belt in 2022.

Tshabalala subsequently beat Sikho Moshani and Athenkosi Thongwana to retain the title in their own KuGompo City backyard when he was still under Xaba Promotions.

He vacated the title after winning the IBO belt, which led him to an IBF title eliminator against Sergio Mendoza, who stopped him in three rounds.

We are yet to discuss this fight to see if it will serve our interest. Right now I am out of town, and we will discuss it when I am back. — Bongani Bozo, Teyisi’s manager

Now he wants to retrace his steps by reclaiming the South African title from Teyisi, who has since made two defences, including a stoppage win over Thongwana.

With both Tshabalala and Teyisi having since bolted XP’s stable, their fight will likely end up under the banner of Teyisi’s new promoters Ground Up Sports.

However, Teyisi’s manager, Bongani Bozo, poured cold water on the fight being a done deal.

“We are yet to discuss this fight to see if it will serve our interest,” he said. “Right now I am out of town, and we will discuss it when I am back.”

World-rated Teyisi is being steered towards the international stage, having won the IBF intercontinental and WBC world youth titles to improve his world-class credentials.

He was last in action in May when he beat Filipino Neel Jacamos to claim the WBC youth belt at Jan Smuts Stadium in KuGompo City.

Ground Up Sports boss Loyiso Magqaza said the 21-year-old would not be rushed to a world title shot as the promotion wanted him to gain experience.

“Teyisi is still young; hence, we arranged for him to fight for the WBC youth title, as it will help build his international pedigree,” he said before the fight.

But the interest generated by the fight might convince Magqaza to make it, as it will raise the unbeaten Mdantsane southpaw’s profile.

Teyisi is unbeaten in 10 bouts, while the loss to Mendoza was Tshabalala’s second in 13 bouts.

Daily Dispatch