Bafana learnt at the World Cup, now they must go for an Afcon win: Broos

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams during a reception on their arrival back at OR Tambo International Airport on 2 July from the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Picture:

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Bafana Bafana learnt a lot from competing in the World Cup, and now they have to keep growing and progressing, with winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) being the next target, said coach Hugo Broos on the team’s return to Johannesburg.

The South Africans touched down to an enthusiastic reception at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning, having made history going past a World Cup group stage for the first time in North America.

Broos announced some time ago he would retire from coaching after the World Cup but hinted during the tournament he might consider a short-term extension to take on Afcon 2027 in East Africa.

The 74-year-old Belgian said the national team needed to keep progressing with the aim of winning Afcon and returning to the World Cup in 2030.

WATCH | Hugo Broos praises Bafana Bafana's performance at the World Cup, calling it a moment for the nation to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/uCxHbYlZ1e — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) July 2, 2026

The coach was asked about interest expressed by clubs internationally in his young brigade who caught the eye on the world stage.

South Africa’s 21-year-old playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng was not among the returning players as he travelled straight to Belgium to conclude a move from Orlando Pirates to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the top-flight Jupiler Pro League.

“I said from the beginning that for a country such as South Africa it’s important to be at all the important tournaments, that is, Afcon and the World Cup,” Broos said.

“When you play those tournaments, it’s always high level. And even when you are not maybe ready to achieve everything there, you can learn a lot.

“You see how in the past five years this team has grown and progressed. It’s not because we played the qualifiers. It’s because [we were] at that big event, every time playing against high-level teams [from whom] you learn a lot.

WATCH | Supporters welcome Bafana Bafana at O.R.

Tambo after their arrival in Johannesburg. Click on the link to read more: https://t.co/y15LrQrWlU pic.twitter.com/hZLtiQpcTW — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) July 2, 2026

“This is something that has to go on. Because if you miss the next Afcon or World Cup, you go back five years.

“With the experience we have gained at the World Cup, I think we will become better.”

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was asked about Mofokeng’s move and the performance of former Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Thapelo Maseko at the World Cup. The 21-year-old winger revived his career on loan at AEL Limassol in Cyprus before a South Africa recall, then won player of the match in Bafana’s best display in their 1-0 Group A win against South Korea.

“This is special — two young players who have obviously got the quality; they’ve got the talent,” Williams said.

For Rele, it’s amazing. We’re all happy and proud. And the coach has mentioned this is what we need — more exports and players playing at the top level. That can only help us as a team — Ronwen Williams

“I think the move helped Maseko, because he wasn’t in a good space. And we saw glimpses of that in the second half of the season for the team he played for [Limassol]. When he came back to the national team, we could see it.

“We could see the energy; he was dribbling, he looked fit, he looked strong. And going into the tournament we knew we had a weapon in him because he is so deadly and powerful. And he showed it at that level.

“For Rele, it’s amazing. We’re all happy and proud. And the coach has mentioned this is what we need — more exports and players playing at the top level. That can only help us.”

Bafana punched above their weight at the World Cup, progressing as the lowest-ranked side in Group A after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico, an improved 1-1 draw against Czechia and a genuinely impressive win against a strong South Korea.

The South Africans bowed out with a 1-0 defeat to tough Canada in the last 32 at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday, the co-hosts triumphing via Stephen Eustáquio’s last-gasp, 92nd-minute winner.

All the World Cup fixtures here

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Star player profiles here

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TimesLIVE