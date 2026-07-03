BLAST FROM THE PAST | Kirsten, with a double ton, and Kallis pile on the runs at Old Trafford

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Gary Kirsten, 98 not out overnight, goes on to score 210 runs, on the second day of the third Test against England in Manchester in 1998.

1907 — With no play possible on the third and final day of South Africa’s first Test abroad, against England at Lord’s, the match ends in a draw.

1948 — The South African men’s four rowing team, with a crew that all come from Victoria Lake club in Johannesburg, win the Wyfold Challenge Cup at the Henley Royal Regatta in London. They beat Royal Chester in the final and along the way saw off the favourites, the Thames Rowing Club. It was the first time a South African crew had won the club trophy for coxless fours since its inception in 1855. Stroke Edgar Ramsay, Austin Ikin, Des Maybery and Claude Keitzman ended sixth at the Games the following month.

1949 — Eric Sturgess and Sheila Summers give South Africa victory in the mixed doubles competition at Wimbledon, downing Australian John Bromwich and American Louise Brough 9-7 9-11 7-5.

1970 — Eddie Barlow takes 5/66 to help his World XI bowl out England for 279 at Trent Bridge, a three-run first-innings advantage for the home side in the second five-day match.

1974 — Arnold Taylor loses his WBA bantamweight crown in his first defence, getting convincingly outpointed over 15 rounds in Durban by Korean Soo Hwan Hong.

1988 — Sally Little sinks a 25-foot birdie putt on the final 72nd hole to claim the second major victory of her career, taking the Vancouver Golf Classic by one stroke over British star Laura Davies. The 36-year-old, playing as an American, carded a nine-under-par 279 for the $75,000 first prize and her 15th and final triumph on the LPGA Tour. The tournament lost its major status after 2000.

1993 — Francois Pienaar’s first series as Springbok captain ends in a 0-1 defeat as his team goes down 17-18 against France in the second and final Test at Ellis Park. Winger James Small scored the only try of the match — his first Test try on home soil — and both sides converted four penalties. Two drop goals, one by centre Thierry Lacroix and the other by flyhalf Alain Penaud, secured victory for the visitors. The first Test had ended in a draw.

1998 — Gary Kirsten, 98 not out overnight, goes on to score 210 runs, on the second day of the third Test against England in Manchester. Jacques Kallis, unbeaten on 117, went on to make 132.

2003 — Jacques Kallis scores an unbeaten 82 to steer the Proteas to a seven-wicket victory over England in a tri-series ODI in Manchester. After restricting the hosts to 223/7, South Africa reached the target with 15 balls remaining. The match was part of a triangular also featuring Zimbabwe.

2004 — Steven Pienaar and Shaun Bartlett score in the first half as Bafana Bafana beat Burkina Faso 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Soccer City in Johannesburg.

2005 — Second seeds Liezel Huber and Cara Black of Zimbabwe win the Wimbledon women’s doubles crown, beating Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova and Amélie Mauresmo of France 6-2 6-1 in the final.

2021 — Aiden Markram scores 70 off 48 balls and Quinton de Kock 60 from 42 as the Proteas, on 168/4, beat the West Indies by 25 runs in the fifth and final T20 in St George’s to take the series 3-2. Lungi Ngidi took 3/32.