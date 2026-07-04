Bok Women sink higher-ranked US with strong first-half onslaught

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South African women's rugby team No 8 Logan Welman in action against the US at Ellis Park on Saturday.

No 8 Logan Welman scored two tries as the Springbok women’s team thumped the higher-ranked US 34-21 at Ellis Park yesterday afternoon in the first match of their two-Test series.

For South Africa, 10th in the world, it was only their second win over the eighth-ranked US in seven outings.

The home side spent almost all their time in US territory in the opening 40 minutes, their forwards out-muscling their opponents, and backs like Aphiwe Ngwevu and Jakkie Cilliers making metres with strong runs to build up a 29-0 half-time lead.

Had Donald Trump been pitch-side he might have suggested building a wall to keep the South Africans out.

The Americans, celebrating Independence Day, had no answer to the onslaught, being made to pay with a massive deficit on the scoreboard that put them too far behind too early.

They were 0-34 down when they finally forced their way over the tryline.

Centre Ayanda Malinga went over first for South Africa early in the match, the Boks taking advantage after a gap had opened up following a failed intercept by a US player.

The second try, by scrumhalf Unam Tosi, came after relentless pressure on the US tryline, where the backline numbered only four, with the rest of the home team in or around the ruck.

The South African pack dominated, and they made it count with skipper Babalwa Latsha, the tighthead prop, crashing over in the 19th minute for a 17-0 lead.

Welman went over twice and Vainah Ubisi was responsible for South Africa’s sixth try, but after that the match became scrappy and the South Africans’ errors cost them momentum and possession.

The US also played with more fluidity in that period, suggesting they might be a different proposition in the second Test at Loftus on Saturday.