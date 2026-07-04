Hanekom just can’t get enough rugby

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Cameron Hanekom forcing his way over the line against Stade Francais in a Champions Cup match at Loftus Versfeld.

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Cameron Hanekom is rugby mad, but that obsession with the game probably played a significant role in bringing him back from a bad hamstring injury that might have ended his career.

He had to fight his way back after his one hamstring tendon in the left leg sheared off the bone during the URC playoff against the Sharks last year, forcing him under the knife and into a difficult exile away from the sport.

“[It] made me think my career is basically over. That’s how it felt at the time. It was heartbreaking,” said the 24-year-old, who earned his second Test cap starting at flank against England in yesterday’s Nations Championship match at Ellis Park.

Hanekom was 22 when he first played in the green-and-gold in the 45-22 victory over Wales in November 2024; six months later his career appeared to be in the balance. “[I was] still young, trying to climb up the ranks and getting opportunities and hopefully getting into the Springbok set-up at the time.

“Getting it taken away in one clean-out was quite hard to take at the beginning.”

Hanekom admitted he overdid it trying to get back. What the doctors had predicted would take four to six months took nine months. “I pushed myself out to nine months. It was mostly my fault. I was trying to do too much extra stuff to get myself back faster, and then on six months I tore it again a little bit.”

In the career that I’ve chosen, you have to be obsessed with it; otherwise, you are not going to make it far enough. Obsession beats talent — Cameron Hanekom, Bulls and Springbok loose forward

It was difficult

But that didn’t stop him.

“In the career that I’ve chosen, you have to be obsessed with it; otherwise you are not going to make it far enough. Obsession beats talent … I made an obsession, and I love it. I’m living my dream and I’m enjoying every moment.

“It was difficult [early in the recovery], but look where I am now,” said Hanekom, one of the stand-out players for the Bulls in the URC quarterfinal and semifinal, playing as if he had no fear of suffering another big injury.

He admitted he had to block out the negativity. “It did cross my mind once, but I shut it down immediately because every game I can’t go in with self-doubt. I just told myself, ‘if it was meant to be, it’s meant to be. I have to give everything otherwise it will show on the field if I don’t’.”

Hanekom is eager to make his mark as an eighthman, knowing he has big boots to fill in a position where South Africa has produced legends over the years, from Hennie Muller and Doug Hopwood to Morne du Plessis and, most recently, Duane Vermeulen.

Jasper Wiese is a role model too.

“I won’t say I’m close to where they are or what they’ve played. What Jasper still does on the field, I see it as a big challenge and something I’m looking forward to.”

Rugby is his hobby

Hanekom admits making mistakes trying to build his body to be the most effective for his position. “In the beginning I got it a bit wrong, I tried to gym myself too big and then I lost my mobility.

“As I started learning my body and learning what I need, I started realising that two upper-body gym sessions a day aren’t worth it … being mobile, especially as an eighthman and a loose forward, you have to be mobile.”

When Hanekom, who grew up in Ceres and matriculated at Paarl Boys High, was asked about his interests off the field, he replied: “Rugby.”

Then he laughed and added: “More rugby. I like being with my family. If I get a chance I’ll go down and spend time with my brothers. That’s how I switch off basically.”

He and his three brothers all love rugby to some degree.

“Some support more and some play more. My youngest brother loves playing against me. I always give him the benefit of the doubt, let him beat me one or two times, then sometimes the competitive side of me kicks in and I start beating him and then he gets very angry.”

This particular brother is eight years old.

“He’s always up for a challenge. I must say he’s never scared to run straight at me and bump me, so hopefully you’ll be writing about him in a few years’ time.”

The player says the old injury still hurts occasionally. “If you sit for long — because they inserted a plug-type thing where they stitched the tendon into the bone again — it’s still uncomfortable sometimes.

“But for me, it’s actually nice having that mental challenge knowing that when it’s sore, it’s fine, so just keep on going. And if it has to break again, then it has to go.

“I don’t want to leave any regrets out there.”