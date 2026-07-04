HESS’S HISS | Matthews gives voice to cricket’s unfair financial structure

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The captain of the West Indies women’s team, Hayley Matthews, pulled no punches in outlining why she felt the West Indies had — despite qualifying for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup — fallen so far behind their conquerors, Australia.

“The reason we were so successful back in 2012 to 2016 is because women’s cricket was based off pure talent at the time. The minute that investment comes into the picture, we’ve seen the gap widen a lot,” said Matthews.

For all the infighting in West Indies cricket — no different, really, than most other nations — there can be no questioning the love for the sport in the Caribbean.

The way to ensure that desire is reflected in better performances on the field is, yes, with better administration, but most notably it is with better structures, and those can only be created with more money.

The West Indies don’t have as much cash as Australia or England and certainly not India, and that gap between the haves and the have-nots is increasing. As a result, there’s a competitive imbalance, and it is increasingly compromising the integrity of international cricket.

The ‘Big Three’

Of the 12 ICC women’s tournaments held since 2010, 10 have been won by Australia, India, and England. The West Indies and New Zealand in 2025 won the other two.

A similar pattern is apparent in the men’s game, where the “Big Three” — England, Australia and India— have won the last four ODI World Cups and the last four T20 competitions.

The link between greater investment can’t be ignored, but what really irks — the point that Matthews was making — is that those three countries also receive the highest percentage of the ICC financial distribution, with India getting, by far, the largest amount.

The fact that India took home nearly $280m (R5.4bn) as part of the $600m distributed by the ICC in a period spanning 2023-2027 is cause for much resentment around the cricket world. It’s just that few, aside from the World Cricketers Association — the international body that represents professional players (although notably not those in India) — and now Matthews have been willing to say so publicly.

No one believes that India doesn’t deserve a big share of the ICC distribution, given the large revenue generated by cricket in the world’s most populous nation.

Financial landscape

However, a lesser figure from the ICC won’t hurt the sport’s financial landscape in that country, not when India makes $6bn from the IPL broadcast deal, as was the case for the 2023-2027 cycle.

Comparisons with other big sports aren’t worthwhile, because none of them operate like cricket, where one country hoovers up so much attention and thus the bulk of the cash and then makes the global ruling body nothing more than a servant of its needs.

Less money from the ICC for India could be invested in the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, South Africa, New Zealand and other associate members, like the Netherlands, which played its first T20 World Cup this year. India won’t be adversely affected.

“Our girls have to fight a lot to even be competing and to be playing at this level,” said Matthews.

Hard to compete

“It makes it really hard for us to compete when we don’t have pathway programmes in place and then teams like Australia are pushing out Phoebe Litchfields from 15 years old every single year. I feel like it’s a bit unfair sometimes.”

Cricket will be at the Olympics in two years’ time, ostensibly because the International Olympic Committee is desperate to tap into the enormous Indian television market.

Only six men’s and six women’s teams will be competing. It’s hardly a vast global footprint — rugby by comparison, will have 24 teams, 12 each for men and women.

But cricket is likely to have a bigger audience because a large portion of the 1.4bn Indian citizens will tune in.

If, as it hopes, cricket attracts more attention at the Olympics, it might cause the sport’s ruling authorities to change tack with its finances. Those who share Matthews’s sentiments can only hope so.