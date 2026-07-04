Stars align for glittering T20 World Cup final

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Australia’s Ellyse Perry has been in excellent form and will be a key role-player in this afternoon's World Cup final with England at Lord's.

Australia’s revenge mission comes up against England’s desire for home success in a T20 World Cup final this afternoon (4.30pm) featuring the two best teams in this year’s tournament.

Lord’s, Rita Ora and a galaxy of the sport’s brightest stars should light up an occasion that will hopefully attract the stuffy MCC members who, according to reports in England, were begged to take up their seats.

If they don’t, they’re going to miss quite a show. Australia and England qualified for the final following unbeaten runs through the group stage — which they dominated — and then in their respective semifinals, which they each won comfortably.

England knocked out an under-par South Africa but had to do so after being put under early pressure by Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail, who had reduced the home side to 23/3.

Thanks to skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt — returning from a calf injury — and former captain Heather Knight, they reached 169/5, setting a target that was well beyond South Africa’s scratchy batting unit.

A point to prove

Australia’s semifinal win against the West Indies was even more stress-free, as they thumped the 2016 champions by eight wickets.

Both finalists came into the tournament with a point to prove. Australia, perennial winners at ICC events, hold neither of the two limited-overs crowns, having failed to reach even the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup and last year’s ODI event in India.

It was an unusual position for them, and under a new captain, Sophie Molineux, many were wondering if their dominance was waning. They have shown that that is emphatically not the case, with their legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry leading the way, scoring 185 runs and taking four wickets.

Perry’s continued value to the team is a testament to how motivated she remains despite being part of teams that have won eight World Cups — six in the T20 format.

There were concerns after she halted her innings in the semifinal because of a quad ailment, but she should be ready for today’s final. “She’s great, she’s prepping really well and she’s the ultimate professional,” Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield said of Perry.

Embarrassing Ashes campaign

England had been in the doldrums for the last few years and hit rock bottom in an embarrassing Ashes campaign Down Under last year. That led to a change in coach, with Charlotte Edwards having to rebuild the team — both technically and culturally — to make them contenders again.

They have certainly shown great spirit and skill, led by opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s runs and the craftiness of spinner Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean, who’ve taken 18 wickets between them.

The margins between the teams are paper-thin. Australia appears to have more options with the ball and greater depth in their batting line-up, but the English have looked inspired over the last few weeks and have played with a swagger that has been missing in the last few years.

On what will be a jam-packed day of sports in the UK, the ICC will hope the two best teams in its marquee T20 tournament serve up a classic in a competition that has been short of nail-biting finishers.