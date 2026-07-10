MARK KEOHANE | Scotland may just be the Boks’ toughest test in the Nations Championship

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Scotland's Sione Tuipulotu and head coach Gregor Townsend celebrate with the Auld Alliance Trophy after winning their Six Nations Championship match against France at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, March 7 2026. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

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Scotland won’t arrive at Loftus Versfeld carrying the weight of expectation, but they will come with loads of belief after scoring 47 points against the Pumas in Argentina in the opening round of the Nations Championship.

There is a perception in South Africa that Scotland are still the plucky underdogs who play attractive rugby but inevitably come up short against the game’s heavyweights. It is an outdated perception. Scotland’s coach and former No 10 Gregor Townsend has built a side that can hurt anyone, anywhere, by backing their attack as much as their resilience.

The evidence is there for anyone willing to look.

They scored 50 points against France at Murrayfield in the recent Six Nations. They opened this year’s Nations Championship by putting 47 points on Argentina in Argentina. They beat England 31-20 playing a brand of rugby that was ambitious, accurate and relentless.

Inside the Bok camp there is genuine respect for what Scotland bring. There always has been under Rassie Erasmus.

Since Erasmus first coached the Springboks in 2018, the two teams have met four times: three matches at Murrayfield in Edinburgh and one blockbuster showdown in the Pool stages of the 2023 World Cup.

It has never been a cruise for the Boks. The 2023 match was particularly tense and Erasmus and the Boks head coach at the time (Jacques Nienaber) saw it as one of the biggest Bok performances in restricting the attack-minded Scotland to three points.

Finn Russell of Scotland (David Rogers/Getty Images)

Townsend coaches Scotland well, and they are a team that has shown an ability to perform away from home.

They compete ferociously at the breakdown and do not concede the collisions. They are prepared to attack from deep and trust their skill under pressure, especially with the veteran No 10 Finn Russell leading the attack.

The Springboks also know exactly where many of Scotland’s strengths lie because they spent the past season studying Glasgow Warriors.

Erasmus has leaned heavily on Bulls players in his selection, and with good reason. The Bulls faced Glasgow three times across the URC and Investec Champions Cup this season, including a URC semifinal victory. Those contests provided a valuable reference point against the Scottish style and many of the combinations that now underpin the national team.

No individual duel better captures the intrigue than the one between props Wilco Louw and Pierre Schoeman. It is a collision built on friendship, familiarity and mutual respect.

Schoeman, a former Bulls player, returns to Loftus as a 50-Test Scotland international who has become one of the most influential loosehead props in world rugby.

His decision to leave South Africa transformed his career.

He found opportunity in Scotland, embraced the culture and has become a cornerstone of Townsend’s pack. His scrummaging has developed, his work rate around the field has always been exceptional and few props carry with as much intent or make as many dominant defensive contributions.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend. (Jeff Holmes/Getty Images)

Louw is the strongest scrumming tighthead in the game and the scrum will be among the highlights of the occasion.

South African-born players play a significant role for Scotland, with right winger Kyle Steyn one of the most trusted finishers for club and country.

Steyn captained Glasgow to the URC title win at Loftus against the Bulls three seasons ago. He thrives on the big occasion.

The former Griquas back has developed into an intelligent international winger who combines physicality with excellent work rate and he knows his way to the tryline. His ability to chase kicks, contest in the air and finish opportunities perfectly complements Scotland’s expansive philosophy.

Steyn and Schoeman have become integral to Scotland’s rugby identity.

Then there is (Finn) Russell.

There may not be a more influential flyhalf in the international game when rhythm and confidence combine. Be it for his English club side Bath, or Scotland.

South African supporters only got a glimpse of him in the third and final Test for the British & Irish Lions in their 2021 tour of South Africa. Remarkably, this will be his first match for Scotland against the Springboks in South Africa.

Russell and home favourite Handre Pollard could not offer more in playing style contrast, but both are winners for club and country.

The Springboks, at home and at altitude, are favourites, but I think the bookies are generous in giving the Boks a 20 point win. I think it will be closer to 10 than 20 in what will be the Boks’ toughest Test in July’s Nations Championship fixtures.