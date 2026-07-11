‘Accidental’ Springbok Vincent Tshituka aiming for World Cup

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Vincent Tshituka’s massive frame suggests he was engineered with the sole purpose of becoming a Springbok, yet it was the persistence of fate that finally nudged him into the realm of elite rugby.

The 27-year-old flanker, who earned his second cap off the bench against Scotland in the second half of the Nations Championship Test at Loftus Versfeld last night, started his sporting life with a passion for football.

“I was a soccer fan,” Tshituka said this week. “I was hoping to be the next best goalkeeper, but I went to Northcliff high school [in Johannesburg] and they didn’t have soccer, and they had rugby and I loved team sports.”

His older brother, Naisvic, had already picked up the sport. “He loved it and passed that love for it onto me,” said Tshituka, the second-oldest of four brothers who lived in nearby Windsor West.

Encouragement by coaches

His school wasn’t one of the traditional rugby breeding grounds and, despite some coaches there encouraging him to keep going, Tshituka left without thinking he had a career in the sport. “I never walked out of Northcliff believing I’m going to be a professional rugby player.”

He headed to the University of Johannesburg, studying IT and playing in the Young Guns tournament, the under-20 version of the Varsity Cup, and earning a call-up to the Lions U19 Currie Cup side.

South Africa is filled with the most talent in the world and I think for me to be here is testament to the work that I’ve done and to stay here is a whole different challenge and that’s what I’m working on — Vincent Tshituka, flanker

“I was still trying to balance the academics and rugby and I was kind of like leaning toward the academic side, I was like this is actually where my future is.”

But the coach there, Joey Mongalo, had a discussion with him that struck home. “He told me: ‘Listen to me. Rugby has the opportunity to change your life and your family’s life — if you buy into it.

“And he hasn’t been wrong, it’s honestly changed my life, it’s changed my family’s life and I’m always grateful to him because I was leaning away from the game and he set me on the right track,” said Tshituka, who plays at the Sharks with younger brother Emmanuel.

Tshituka was four when his family emigrated from the DRC to South Africa. Mother Fatima was a stay-at-home mom while father Simon worked as a contractor in the scrap and mineral sector.

Tough times

Money was scarce growing up. “It wasn’t always easy financially growing up, we went through really tough times. There’s lots of tough memories growing up. At the same time I’m fortunate because there was always love and I think that was the one thing that carried us through everything.”

And becoming a professional rugby player helped.

“It’s definitely allowed me and my family to just be in a stable place, to grow in a future where my children and my brothers’ children don’t have to have the instability that we had growing up.

”I don’t know what that Covid era would have looked like if it wasn’t for rugby and the financial backing that was helping me and my family massively, that can feed your family, feed families."

To put on a Springbok jersey and represent South Africa, it’s an honour like no other and for me personally I will never forget that day, looking into the crowd during the national anthem and being able to actually spot my family — Tshituka

Neither Tshituka nor his family were directly affected by the violence of the June 30 xenophobic marches, but it was painful nonetheless.

“It keeps recurring. The thing that breaks my heart is that … it always falls into this chaotic space and lots of people are hurt, lots of families are hurt. It’s just never brought solutions.”

Whole different challenge

Tshituka, who recently captained the South Africa A team against Zimbabwe, is ultimately working towards trying to win a spot in Rassie Erasmus’s World Cup squad for next year. “It’s everything, to be honest. Every passing moment I never take for granted being in the Springbok squad.

“South Africa is filled with the most talent in the world and I think for me to be here is testament to the work that I’ve done and to stay here is a whole different challenge and that’s what I’m working on.”

Returning to the Bok environment was a reminder of the work he needed to do.

“It’s such an honour and a privilege, but it also exposes where you fall short and I think the time away has been a real reflective time for me because I know that I want to be here and I know the work that is necessary to be here ... I know the expectation that the coaches have of me and I want to meet that if not surpass that.”

He still remembers his debut against Italy at the same venue almost a year ago. “That was one of the best days of my life. It was an incredible moment for me, my family, all those who have ever supported me along the journey as well.

“To put on a Springbok jersey and represent South Africa, it’s an honour like no other and for me personally I will never forget that day, looking into the crowd during the national anthem and being able to actually spot my family.”

Tshituka belongs.