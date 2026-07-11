No coincidence: super-sub Merino on his heroics

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Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring the decisive goal for Spain in their quarterfinal victory over Belgium.

Mikel Merino admitted he was struggling to process his latest match-winning contribution.

The 30-year-old midfielder scored the decisive goal in the 88th minute to secure Spain’s 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Belgium in Los Angeles on Friday.

He had only been on the field for two minutes, before smashing the ball, which had rebounded off Belgian replacement goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, into the back of the net.

I couldn’t have imagined, ‌even ⁠in my wildest dreams, achieving what’s happening right now — Mikel Merino, midfielder

“I believe in some coincidences, but ​I don’t think this is one. It’s because I really prepare for when the time ​comes,” said Merino.

“I couldn’t have imagined, ‌even ⁠in my wildest dreams, achieving what’s happening right now. I always believe I can do well whenever I step onto the pitch. I trust that my moment will come.”

Merino has made a habit of appearing at precisely the right moment, having also come off ​the bench to score the only goal in stoppage time against Portugal in the last 16.

Most famous goal

Before this World Cup, his most famous goal came at Euro 2024, when he headed ​Spain’s 119th-minute winner against ​hosts Germany in the ⁠quarter-finals and they went on to win the title.

The versatile midfielder has earned a similar reputation at Arsenal. Comfortable on the ball but equally effective arriving ​late in the penalty area, he has repeatedly delivered decisive goals in ​tight matches, with ⁠his knack for timing late runs and finding space making him a potent late-game weapon.

Merino has ​many strengths; he could play for any national team or ​club, and for us he’s the perfect fit for this team and this style of play — Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said Merino embodied the spirit of a side built on collective effort rather than individual ⁠stardom.

“Merino has ​many strengths; he could play for any national team or ​club, and for us he’s the perfect fit for this team and this style of play. We know that whenever we ​need him, he’s always there,” he said.

“It’s unfair ​that Mikel doesn’t play from the start, but it would also be unfair if someone else were ​left out. Only 11 can play and they understand that — the role they have to play at any given moment. When they take to the pitch, they know what they have to do; ​that’s why it’s a pleasure to be their manager.”

Collective responsibilty

De la Fuente stressed that European champions Spain’s ​run to the semifinal was built on collective responsibility rather than individual roles.

“What matters is the team. It ⁠doesn’t matter who starts the match. Everyone is important, even those who haven’t played.”

Asked how he keeps players content despite fierce competition for places, De la Fuente praised their maturity and professionalism.

“One of our strengths as a team is that we have not only the best players in ​the world — which they are — ​but also the ⁠best people, people who make it easier for everyone to get on together,” De la Fuente said.

“So we shouldn’t be surprised that they understand their ​roles, because I believe this is possible in any field, in any ​profession. It’s ⁠on the basis of respect that we build everything, and this national team is also an example of that.”

Reuters