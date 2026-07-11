Spain and France brace for heavyweight World Cup showdown

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France's Kylian Mbappe says his team can't get ahead of themselves despite playing the best football in this year's World Cup.

“We are both teams that would be considered a candidate for the final,” Spain’s manager Luis de la Fuente said ahead of his team’s World Cup semifinal with France.

The 2010 champions booked the mouth-watering clash with a 2-1 victory over Belgium on Friday. They now face the side many regard as the best team at this year’s tournament. The semifinal will be played in Dallas on Tuesday (9pm SA time), France’s Bastille Day.

“France has exceptional potential, and so do we. We have very high expectations for the next game. We are aware of the great potential the opponent in front of us has, but are also aware that the only team that has beaten them in the last two semi-finals they’ve played has been us,” said De la Fuente

“I think the game is very open. It will require fresh, energetic players. It will require us to be the best version, it will require us to improve, but since we are there, we are going to give everything.”

Spain will take confidence from their 2-1 win over France at the same stage of Euro 2024, where their young star Lamine Yamal announced himself to the world with a glorious goal in the first half.

“It’s a great matchup, two of the best teams in the world,” De la Fuente said. “We both have great teams with different characteristics. But with the utmost respect for our rival, we feel capable of beating any team. Not only because of the support we have now, but because of the confidence we have in this group of players, the potential we have, and our awareness of who we are. We are in a great position.”

We know this team’s ​potential. But we have ⁠to show it on the pitch. We’re confident, but we still have a lot to prove if we want to be considered an almost unbeatable team — Kylian Mbappé, France captain

The European giants, who’ve won three World Cups and six European Championships between them, have only met once in the global showpiece. France won that round-of-16 clash, 3-1, in Germany on their way to a runners-up finish in 2006.

The semifinal had long been earmarked once the draw was made, and De la Fuente’s counterpart, Didier Deschamps, said before the tournament that he considered the Spanish favourites to win it.

“I’m not going to consider the French team stronger than the others, but the big favourite is Spain. I have no doubt about that,” Deschamps said.

France’s captain, Kylian Mbappé, explained that despite the excellent form shown by his side in the group stages and then in knockout matches against Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco, they haven’t won anything yet.

“I was a champion [in 2018] and a ⁠World Cup runner-up [in 2022] and this team has not achieved anything yet," said Mbappé, who has 20 goals ​from 20 World Cup appearances — including four in finals.

“It is, however, the one who has the biggest potential. There ​are so many qualities in this squad, it allows you to dream. I’ve always said that the strongest teams are the ones who win trophies. ​It’s not the case for this team yet, so no, it’s not the strongest,” Mbappé added.

France have reached four of the past seven World Cup finals, winning in 1998 and 2018 and finishing runners-up in 2006 and 2022. Victory over Spain would put them into another final and strengthen comparisons with West Germany, who reached four finals between 1974 and 1990.

Mbappé, who has scored eight goals in this year’s tournament, said France needed to keep their feet on ​the ground.

“We know this team’s ​potential. But we have ⁠to show it on the pitch. We’re confident, but we still have a lot to prove if we want to be considered an almost unbeatable team,” he ​said.

France have not conceded a goal in the knockout phase after a group stage ​that showed ⁠some defensive weaknesses, and Manu Koné, who has been deputising for the injured Aurelien Tchouameni, was impressive against Morocco.

Up front, it was business as usual, with Mbappé and Dembele providing the goals as France became the first World Cup ⁠team with ​two players scoring at least five goals since Brazil’s Ronaldo (eight) and ​Rivaldo (five) in 2002.

That year, Brazil won the last of their five World Cup titles, and Mbappé knows that should France fail to at ​least make it to the final, the numbers will mean close to nothing.

Reuters