Quan Horn not surprised to continue at flyhalf after Bok Pollard’s return

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Quan Horn slotted in as flyhalf during the second half of the Test match against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

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Quan Horn took over from veteran Handre Pollard at flyhalf for the Springboks in the second half of the Nations Championship match against Scotland on Saturday night — and carried on in that position even after the Bulls No 10 star returned to the field minutes later.

South Africa won the match 42-28 to stay unbeaten in the inaugural north-versus-south competition, but it was tight at times.

Horn, who stayed on in the pivot role through the ups and downs, had taken over from Pollard a minute into the second half.

Pollard returned four minutes later after winger Ethan Hooker was taken off for a HIA, but he switched to inside centre.

It was a move that might have surprised many fans, especially because Pollard had been stunning at flyhalf in the opening stanza, but the game plan was for Horn to stay there.

“We chatted during the week about which procedures I needed to cover and yeah, I was ready for the call,” said the 25-year-old Lions fullback.

“There were plans during the week that if some players got injured or something happened on the field, I was prepared to cover the position I was [asked] to cover,” he added, saying Pollard played a calming role on his outside.

“Hats off to Handre, he made me feel very comfortable today. He made everything just so easy and he set the tone for me in the first half and then I could just step up and do my best …

“He chatted with me about what options there are.”

Everyone knows these days if you can cover more more than one position, it’s more [weapons] in your arsenal so it’s better for you as a player. If I can cover flyhalf and fullback for the Springboks I think that’s good for me — Quan Horn

In a bizarre twist of fate, Damian Willemse stayed on the field, meaning the Boks had four playmakers capable of executing the flyhalf role, including fullback Aphelele Fassi.

“If you’re on the front foot everyone can just express themselves, that’s the freedom the Boks give us.”

Horn, whose father Ian played wing for Griquas and was at the match with the player’s wife and sister, was pleased to be able to be versatile for the Boks.

“Everyone knows these days if you can cover more more than one position, it’s more [weapons] in your arsenal so it’s better for you as a player. If I can cover flyhalf and fullback for the Springboks I think that’s good for me.”

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said the plan had been to use Pollard as the back-up inside centre. “We wanted to see how Quan could perform against a good team.”

Horn, in only his second Test, was one of several rookies who put in good performances against the Scots.

Another was Ben-Jason Dixon, who came on late in the first half to take over from lock Cobus Wiese. A minute after the restart he was yellow-carded.

“It was a really interesting game, it was really tough. I got on for eight minutes in the first half and I was blowing after those eight minutes.”

Scotland ran the ball at every opportunity, scoring twice before the break.

“I hoped to make a better impact.”

And then came the card. “With 14 players I think we did really, really well to turn the momentum of the game and get the ascendancy again, so when I got back on we had a bit of momentum and we managed to convert.”

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