BLAST FROM THE PAST | De Clemente and Cech cash in at World Cup

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1924 — The South African cricket team lose the third Test against England in Leeds by nine wickets, dropping to an irreparable 0-3 deficit in the five-match series.

1929 — Left-armer Neville Quinn takes six wickets to help South Africa bowl out England for 328 in the third Test in Leeds.

1967 — Legendary fullback HO de Villiers is one of eight debutants as the Springboks trounce France 26-3 in the first Test in Durban. Wing Corra Dirksen and flanker Piet Greyling, also making his debut, scored two tries apiece, while Jan Ellis went over for South Africa’s fifth. De Villiers landed four conversions and added a penalty.

1972 — Bob Hewitt beats his doubles partner Frew McMillan 6-1 6-2 to win the Irish Open in Dublin. The South African pairing of Brenda Kirk and Pat Pretorius won the women’s doubles title, downing Australians Evonne Goolagong and Karen Krantzcke 6-3 8-10 6-2. Goolagong took the women’s singles crown by beating South African Pat Walkden 2-6 6-1 6-2.

2000 — Ernie Els becomes the first South African to win the Scottish Open, shooting an 11-under-par 273 at the Loch Lomond course in Glasgow to beat American Tom Lehman by one stroke.

2000 — Francois Botha is blown away in the second round by WBC and IBF heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis in London.

2001 — Rowers Don Cech and Ramon Di Clemente scoop South Africa’s first-ever World Cup gold, winning the men’s pair race at the fourth and final event of the season in Munich. They were more than three seconds ahead of runners-up Romania. Egypt was third. The previous month Cech and Di Clemente won the nation’s first Word Cup medal, a bronze.

2001 — Neville Godwin captures his only ATP singles crown, taking the Hall of Fame Championships with a 6-1 6-4 win over Martin Lee of England in Newport, Rhode Island.

2006 — The Springboks, captained by John Smit, are hammered 49-0 by Australia in a Tri-Nations match in Brisbane, conceding six tries in all.

2015 — Justin Harding secures his first victory on the Asian Tour, posting an 18-under-par 270 to win the Indonesia Open at the Pondok Indah golf course by one stroke.

2015 — The Proteas suffer their first ODI series defeat against Bangladesh, losing the final weather-shortened third match in Chattogram by nine wickets to go down 1-2 overall. JP Duminy’s 51 was the best score in South Africa’s 168/9 off 40 overs.

2017 — Ryan Moon and Gift Motupa score as Bafana Bafana beat Botswana 2-0 in an African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier in Francistown.

2017 — Sune Luus takes five wickets, but it’s not enough as the South African women’s cricket team lose to Australia by 59 runs in a World Cup group match in Taunton. Chasing 270 to win, opener Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 71.

2018 — Moruti Mthalane survives a late knockdown as he turns back the clock to recapture the IBF flyweight crown he used to own, outpointing Muhammad Waseem over 12 rounds in Kuala Lumpur. Mthalane had been stripped of the belt in 2013 after he had refused to fight for a paltry purse in what would have been his fifth defence.

2018 — Brad Binder wins his first Moto2 race in his second season in the 600cc class, finishing first in the German motorcycle grand prix at Sachsenring.

2018 — Brandon Stone lands his third European Tour title in style, firing a bogey-free 10-under-par 60 on the final day to win the Scottish Open in the village of Gullane by four shots. Stone started the fourth round three shots off the pace, but carded nines of 31 and 29 to end on 20-under 260.

2018 — Kevin Anderson plays in the Wimbledon men’s final, but is beaten in straight sets by Novak Djokovic, going down 2-6 2-6 6-7 (3). Anderson, who had played some marathon matches to get to the final, was unable to convert any of the five set points in the third set. Anderson beat defending champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals, coming back from two sets down to win 6-2 6-7 7-5 6-4 13-11.

2019 — Lenize Potgieter scores 30 points as the Proteas down Scotland 66-38 in a Netball World Cup group G match in Liverpool.

2022 — Handre Pollard scores 20 points as the Springboks beat Wales 30-14 at Cape Town Stadium to secure the three-match series 2-1. Pollard scored a try, kicked three conversions and three penalties.

2022 — Marizanne Kapp scores 73 and Laura Wolvaardt 55 as the South African women are dismissed for 223 to lose the second ODI against England in Bristol by 114 runs, slipping to an irreparable 0-2 in the three-match series.

2023 — The Springboks lose 20-35 to the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match in Auckland, losing the try count 3-4.