BLAST FROM THE PAST | Philander and Maharaj bowl Proteas to victory in second Test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vernon Philander with his Man of the Match award after day four of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in 2017.

1912 — The South African cricket team is bowled out for 173 before Australia chase down the 47-run target to win this triangular tournament Test at Lord’s by 10 wickets. This was South Africa’s fourth straight defeat in the tournament.

1937 — The Springboks score six tries as they beat Australia 26-17 in Sydney in the second Test to wrap up the two-match series 2-0. Ferdie Bergh, playing lock while scrumhalf Danie Craven played at eighthman, scored one try to join Boetie McHardy as South Africa’s top try-scorer on six. Debutant George van Reenen scored two of the visitors’ tries, with legendary winger DO Williams and centre Louis Brabow scoring their first tries for the Boks. Centre Jimmy White also crossed the line.

1955 — Owen Williams beats compatriot Trevor Fancutt 6-3 6-2 to win the Welsh tennis championship in Newport.

1960 — Sewsunker “Papwa” Sewgolum retains his Dutch Open title by three strokes with an overall 280 at Eindhovensche in Eindhoven. Runner-up was countryman Denis Hutchinson.

1970 — Mike Procter finishes with 5/46 as a World XI bowl out England for 294 in their first innings of the third five-day match at Edgbaston.

1971 — The Springboks beat Australia 19-11 in Sydney in the first Test of their three-match series. Flanker Jan Ellis, wing Hannes Viljoen and scrumhalf Joggie Viljoen scored tries for the Boks, with fullback Ian McCallum converting two and adding a penalty. Flyhalf Piet Visagie kicked a drop. Wallaby eighthman Bob McLean scored the only try for the home side.

1976 — Western Province fight back from 0-11 down against the mighty All Blacks to hand them their first defeat in three years and end their unbeaten run of 28 consecutive matches, including tour games. Wingers Bossie Clarke and Chris Pope scored tries, but it was up to flyhalf Robbie Blair, who had missed eight attempts earlier, to land the winning conversion from the touch line. The ball sailed through the posts to give WP an unlikely 12-11 victory. The match was played a week before the Test series kicked off.

1999 — Penny Heyns breaks the women’s 200m breaststroke world record twice on the same day at the Janet Evans Invitational in Los Angeles, first going 2min 24.69sec in the heat and then lowering that to 2:24.51 in the final.

1999 — The Springboks get thumped 6-32 by Australia in Brisbane, a week after getting hammered by New Zealand. Flyhalf Braam van Straaten kicked two penalties, while the hosts went over for four tries. Wing Joe Roff dotted down twice and flyhalf Tim Horan and fullback Matt Burke once each. Burke converted three and added two penalties.

2004 — The Pacific Islanders match the Springboks in the try-count at four apiece, but South Africa win the one-off Test 38-24 in Gosford, New South Wales. Wing Breyton Paulse scored two tries. Fullback Percy Montgomery, however, kicked 18 points to overhaul Naas Botha as South Africa’s highest point-scorer. He landed three conversions and four penalties to move one point clear of Botha’s 312. Montgomery’s last kick was a penalty from 50 metres out — in the 53rd minute of his 53rd Test.

2010 — Danie Rossouw and Schalk Burger score tries as the Springboks lose 17-31 to the All Blacks in a Tri-Nations match in Wellington. The Kiwis scored four tries.

2014 — JP Duminy scores an unbeaten 100 as South Africa declare their first innings on 455/9 in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Dale Steyn took five wickets.

2017 — Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj take three wickets each as the Proteas bowl out England for 133 to win the second Test in Nottingham by 340 runs and draw level at 1-1 in the four-match series.

2019 — Lenize Potgieter scores 44 points to lift the Proteas to a 67-40 victory over Uganda in their Netball World Cup group G match in Liverpool.