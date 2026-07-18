Spa a winning track for ‘Mad Red Bull’ Max

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Spa is a winning track for Max Verstappen, the 'Mad Red Bull', who has conquered the circuit three times.

After a week out from the mania of manic racing, the 2026 Formula One calendar returns in fine fashion with the Belgian Grand Prix.

Spa Francorchamps is this weekend’s landscape for the increasing intensity of the driver’s championship.

Spa is a winning track for one Max Verstappen, the “Mad Red Bull”, who has conquered the circuit three times. He carried that fine form over this weekend with a chart-topping finish in the first practice session on Friday, and a third place in the second session, although it was cut short when Alpine’s Pierre Gasly crashed with 25 minutes left in the session.

He followed that up with a run yesterday that saw him finish only 0.138s behind the championship leader Kimi Antonelli in the final practice session. He looked threatening, particularly in the final sector of the lap, a part of the circuit where the power hungry Blanchimont straight resides.

Verstappen and the Red Bull team will be bolstered by his car’s strong performance yesterday, even with their forced rear wing change coming into this weekend, which was prompted by the back-to-back crashes he suffered in his last two race weekends due to a non-compliant rear wing.

Circuit’s power demands

A quirk of the 7.004km track, the longest on the 2026 calendar, is that because of it’s long straights, there will be times per lap where the drivers will not have the boost from their batteries to supplement the circuit’s power demands.

What that means for the grid is that raw engine power will be a necessity around Spa. In that sense, the “Flying Dutchman” will be boosted by the strength of the RB22’s superior internal combustion engine, which was recently ranked best in class by the FIA.

One bad lap, one slow pitstop, one error and this day may well end with the road to Abu Dhabi turning into a tightrope

Laurent Mekies, the Red Bull racing team principal, will hope Verstappen’s confidence in the car will translate in this afternoon’s race and dissuade the four-time champion’s want-away air.

To lose him would be to lose any chance at a championship challenge in the coming years, perhaps with more agreeable regulations for the Red Bull garage.

For the current championship challenging duo, one more so than the other, this weekend has so far been a head-scratcher.

More at ease

Antonelli will be more at ease than his partner as his showing yesterday would’ve done more to remind him that the magic hasn’t left his hands just yet.

Winless in in his last three races, the young Italian will be wary entering the main race. His youth, which was a lauded component of his scintillating form, has now come round to perhaps being the very reason for his recent struggles.

Antonelli’s grip on the championship has slipped massively with George Russell, who’s only 25 points adrift, now well within reach of the lead. He won’t have helped his case, however, as pace seems to allude him once again.

His weekend has been far from inspiring and, with the rut Antonelli is in, Russell cannot afford a poor performance this afternoon.

The distance Antonelli and Mercedes had on the rest of the grid has shrunken, their competitors have improved. They’ve slowly brought the upgrades needed to catch the Silver Arrows while their upgrades have done little to move the needle.

From this point onwards, it may be up to the two Mercedes men alone to keep the challengers back. One bad lap, one slow pitstop, one error and this day may well end with the road to Abu Dhabi turning into a tightrope.