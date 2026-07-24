BLAST FROM THE PAST | Proteas Lord it over England in the first Test

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Fast bowler Allan Donald took five wickets in the first innings and two in the second as South Africa beat England by 356 runs in the first Test at Lord's in 1994.

1908 — Charles Hefferon, five days after finishing fourth in the five mile race at the London Olympics, wins South Africa’s second medal of the Games, taking silver in the marathon. Hefferon, who had blown after taking the lead in the shorter race, led for nine miles in the marathon, from Windsor Castle to the Olympic stadium in Shepherd’s Bush. He went to the front after 15 miles and stayed there until after the 24-mile mark, where he was chased down by Italian Pietri Dorando and then Johnny Hayes of the US. But in a dramatic finish that was to popularise the 42.2km event, Dorando collapsed soon after entering the stadium, and received assistance before stumbling over the line first in 2 hr 54 min 46.4 sec. But he was disqualified because of the aid he was given, promoting Hayes (2:55:18.4) to the gold and Hefferon (2:56:06) to silver.

1966 — The shooting world championships come to a close in Wiesbaden, Germany, with 1960 Olympian Mike Victor having taken bronze in the now-defunct men’s 50m free rifle 40-shots kneeling competition.

1976 — The Springboks beat the All Blacks 16-7 in the opening Test of the four-match series in Durban. The Boks scored two tries through their wingers, Edrich Krantz and Gerrie Germishuys. Flyhalf Gerald Bosch added a conversion and a penalty, and fullback Ian Robertson nailed a drop. Lyn Jaffray scored New Zealand’s only try with Bryan Williams adding a penalty.

1994 — Craig Matthews and Brian McMillan take three wickets apiece as the Proteas bowl out England for 99 runs to win the first Test at Lord’s by 356 runs.

1998 — Captain Hansie Cronje, resuming on 113 not out, goes on to score 126 on the second day of the fourth Test against England in Nottingham.

2003 —Graeme Smith scores an unbeaten 178 and Herschelle Gibbs 179 on the opening day of the first Test against England in Birmingham.

2004 — The Springboks outscore the All Blacks three tries to one at Lancaster Park in Wellington, but they still lose the Tri-Nations match 21-23. Dan Carter, playing at inside centre, slotted five penalties for the home side and flyhalf Carlos Spencer one. Winger Doug Howlett scored their only try. South Africa went on to win the Tri-Nations.

2005 — Roland Schoeman breaks the 50m butterfly world record, going 23.01 sec in the semifinals at the world championships in Montreal.

2010 — South Africa and Australia score two tries apiece in a Tri-Nations match in Brisbane, but the Wallabies win easily 30-13 after converting six penalty kicks. The Springboks did win the yellow card count 2-1, however, with centre Jaque Fourie and prop BJ Botha getting sin-binned. Australian flyhalf Quade Cooper was the third player sent off in the match. Fourie and Gurthro Steenkamp scored South Africa’s tries, with flyhalf Morne Steyn adding a penalty.

2019 — Chad le Clos makes the 200m butterfly podium at his fourth consecutive world championships, claiming bronze in Gwangju, South Korea. Hungarian Kristóf Milák took the gold as he broke Michael Phelps’ 10-year-old world record, going 1 min 50.73 sec. Japan’s Daiya Seto was second in 1:53.86 and Le Clos, the defending champion, third in 1:54.15. Only Phelps had won more world championship medals in this event.

2021 — Captain Temba Bavuma scores 72 off 51 balls and Reeza Hendricks 69 from 48 as the Proteas, on 189/2, beat Ireland in the third and final T20 by 49 runs in Belfast.

2021 — The Springboks lose their series-opener against the British and Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium 17-22. Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk scored South Africa’s only try.