Zungu camp says it has support for Safa presidency bid, but alleges intimidation

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The camp of billionaire businessman and AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu, who has announced he will stand against Danny Jordaan for the South African Football Association (Safa) presidency, believes it has support among the association’s regions.

However, they allege intimidation of the main voting bloc in the elective congress set for September 13. Safa’s 52 regions are being used to deter those who are swaying away from support for Jordaan.

Jordaan, the former CEO of Safa who left to work as the 2010 Fifa World Cup bid’s then local organising committee CEO, was elected president in 2013. He is facing charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud involving R1.3m of Safa funds.

Jordaan has won two re-elections, the first when opponent Ace Ncobo withdrew his bid in 2018, and the second by a landslide over Ria Ledwaba in 2022. Both opposition camps alleged irregularities to suit Jordaan.

Ncobo alleged Safa’s constitution had been “butchered” to fit Jordaan’s agenda. Ledwaba alleged the incumbent, among other issues, intimidated regions and expanded the already-bloated national executive committee (NEC) to use as a tool to influence votes, and even took the result to court, unsuccessfully.

Zungu, who officially launched his campaign at a glitzy and impressive event at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Saturday, still has to be found eligible to stand by Safa’s ethics committee. The controversial Article 30.4 amendment to Safa’s constitution requires candidates for the presidency to have at least 10 years’ administrative experience within the association’s structures.

WATCH | Businessman and AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu tells Sunday Times Sports Editor BBK that SAFA has an opportunity to rebuild and strengthen its image and reputation. pic.twitter.com/7pYnqnm9RX — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) July 12, 2026

Zungu’s launch attracted Safa NEC and regional members, vice-president Bennett Bailey, former VP Gladwyn White, former Bafana Bafana captains Lucas Radebe and Thulani Hlatshwayo and People’s Poet Mzwakhe Mbuli.

Lebogang Riet is a founding member of the Save Our Safa (SOS) lobby that is maneuvering for change in the organisation and has selected Zungu as its champion.

The Safa NEC member was asked about the show of support for Zungu and how it reflects the feeling from an element within Safa, and certainly from outside of it, that something is wrong with the association.

“Actually, to be honest, it’s a majority that are not happy with how Safa is run, inside Safa,” he said. Where we live is a world where we are victimised for standing up and saying when things are wrong. But if you look at where we come from [in SOS’s origins] and look at the number of regions that are not happy but saying, ‘We support what you are doing but we can’t do this’ [go along with it], it is actually overwhelming.

“And if you look at the last congress, the Safa leadership wanted to change the constitution to favour their candidate and the regions said no. It’s the first time a Safa congress was actually won by another team to say, ‘No, we know there are problems with our constitution but we are not going to allow you to fiddle with the process.’

“And that has actually rattled a lot of people. It was actually there that people thought, ‘These people are not as few as we thought.’”

Riet was asked if he believed that means the landslides that occurred in the past would not be repeated this time, or could an element of corruption come into the equation?

“We can say there is not an element of corruption more than an element of victimisation. Our regions are now victimised because they have voted against the changes, because they are seen to stand in the middle. If you stand in the middle then you are also a danger because they believe you are also not on their side.”

.@LucasRadebe and Zulu dancers at Sandile Zungu's launch of his Vision 2030, Rebuilding Safa House presidency bid pic.twitter.com/0TD79n5c5b — Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) July 18, 2026

“But those of us who stand on this side have clubbed together, we can stand up for each other, we can protect each other. So many people are starting to see that this thing is not going to fly.

“... So it’s a war, if I must put it like that. It’s not going to be easy, we agree to that, but there are a lot of regions feeling that ‘what is being done to you can be done to me, so we cannot support this any more.’”

Bailey, the president of Safa Cape Town, originally announced he would stand against Jordaan, but withdrew his bid in support of Zungu.

“When we got [towards] our elections it was still only one person who was going to run for a fourth term,” Bailey said. “I said, ‘No, this is not what South African football needs.’ It needs change. And it does not just need a change of faces, it needs a change of direction, of the football philosophy, and we need emphasis.

“And to get emphasis, you need change. The same person doing the same thing over and again is not going to work. So in the absence of that I raised my hand and said I am available and I am going to lead Safa, because I am leading the biggest district of football in the country with 134,000 members and we are successful. Financially, organisationally, we are successful. So I can bring in that experience and lessons learnt to the national body. I’ve served in other national bodies so it’s nothing new.

“But then when Sandile Zungu raised his hand, I said, ‘That is a man I can follow.’ So when you say I abandoned the campaign — no. It is a change of direction, change of strategy and now we have a new face we can support.”

Bailey was asked about the eligibility issue, to which Zungu has answered his service on Safa’s remunerations committee qualifies the Usuthu boss.

Much of the time we had to work underground because there are a lot of regions that are still troubled for standing up. Some of us had to brave up to show we can face this and still come out. — Lebogang Riet, Safa NEC member

“I think the eligibility issue has been covered extensively. I think president Zungu already said that those people who do the vetting, let’s leave it to them. Let’s not speculate about things that are really unnecessary.”

Asked if Zungu’s camp has armed itself with legal expertise to challenge any finding by Safa of ineligibility, Bailey replied: “We’ve got legal backing. We can say that out there, we’ve got senior people on our side. And if you want to come for us, come, we are ready.”

Riet was asked about the origins of SOS and the process of finalising Zungu as its ideal candidate.

“When this [SOS] idea was hatched, I think some two years ago, we were just a few regions and a few NEC members who were not happy about how things are done. We started having our own meetings and later we were joined by some other regions.

“And when that stage came we first started to envision a Safa and how it should be, and we made documents about that ambition. Then we came to the item of what kind of leader can make that vision possible. The regions nominated four [potential] leaders and we had one-on-ones with those people.

“They all reflected and saw a vision in what we were trying to do, but at the end we had to have one from the four. And like you saw today Ntate Lucas [Radebe] was here —he was one of our candidates. Ntate [Gladwyn] White [former Safa vice-president] was here. We had to agree to say, ‘Let us put all our causes behind one leader.’

“Some of you also saw when president Bailey raised his hand and he’s standing here with us [today]. Because we have to accept that when we are divided as regions, or three or four candidates come up, we are actually working for the same thing [but splitting votes].

“Much of the time we had to work underground because there are a lot of regions that are still troubled for standing up. Some of us had to brave up to show we can face this and still come out.

“We are here today with Ntate Zungu being raised by the regions that were there at the start.”