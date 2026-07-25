HESS’S HISS | SA athletes deserve better than McKenzie and local bigwigs

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It took a public shaming, but Gayton McKenzie ended up paying for the national men’s and women’s hockey teams’ World Cup journeys.

Just days after revealing details of the R31m spent taking government officials, influencers and fans to the Fifa World Cup, a letter posted to social media by two-time Olympian Onthantile Zulu forced McKenzie to front up with funds for the country’s hockey teams.

Zulu had pointed out how she, teammates and others within hockey had self-funded in order to attend the World Cup, which takes place in Belgium and the Netherlands, next month.

She described seeing the massive amounts of money spent on “sports tourism” as “disheartening”.

McKenzie’s rapid response and the subsequent payment to cover costs are indicative not only of his own stunning inability to read the room but also of the generally poor administration that exists in South African sport.

Hockey is a major participation sport. According to the SA Hockey Association’s (Saha) submission to parliament’s portfolio committee for sports, arts and culture in February, there are close to 150,000 school participants.

Funding for the sport, Saha told the committee, was a key challenge. While school participation is healthy, numbers drop sharply at club level, where only 8,774 players are registered.

That drop-off can be explained by the archaic nature of South African sports administration. While the players are required to operate at an elite level globally, administrators too often carry out their roles in an amateur fashion reminiscent of a time when practice and playing were pastimes rather than professions.

Administrative shortcomings have led to numerous sports ministers being made to look like saviours

Besides rugby, which other South African sport sets trends, whether that be in terms of playing (where the Springboks are world leaders) or how that particular sport is marketed or governed?

Administrative shortcomings have led to numerous sports ministers being made to look like saviours.

Cricket SA (CSA) and the South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (Sascoc) have had ministers oversee governance changes or enquiries at some point in the last decade.

Sascoc had the Zulman inquiry in 2018, and when CSA had its governance crisis, then sports minister, the late Nathi Mthethwa, wrote a letter to the International Cricket Council outlining the organisation’s administrative failures and how he felt it imperative that his ministry step in to resolve the crisis.

Numerous other sports bodies can’t seem to even make the simplest decisions — the pettiness that generated controversy recently over next year’s Comrades Marathon being the latest example.

Zulu wrote that she had seen enormous talent at school level that never translated into elite success because of a lack of funding. The same story plays out across South African sport.

McKenzie has generally not helped. Attention on F1, LIV Golf (which is losing its primary financial backer later this year), UFC and a R31m outlay on a glorified jaunt to the US and Mexico are indicative of his warped priorities in terms of South African sport.

McKenzie shares traits with a predecessor in the position, who preferred razzmatazz to actual institutional reform.

In a world where companies are so frugal, getting the kind of financial backing that will lead to continuous growth and ensure sustainability for sports like hockey, gymnastics, swimming and others needs dynamic and pioneering leadership

There was a cringeworthy moment at the announcement of the Local Organising Committee for next year’s Cricket World Cup when Maropene Ramakgopa, the minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation, mentioned that McKenzie’s colleagues wanted to take selfies with him because apparently he’s “one of the most popular ministers”.

Anecdotes like that do little to foster any confidence that South African sport will improve while McKenzie is in office.

In a world where companies are so frugal, getting the kind of financial backing that will lead to continuous growth and ensure sustainability for sports like hockey, gymnastics, swimming and others needs dynamic and pioneering leadership.

While South Africa’s sports administrators remain stuck in their ways, beholden to their own bank accounts and egos, athletes will continue to have to perform in spite of and not because of those in the boardroom.

And because of those shortcomings, athletes then need to plead with a minister who is vainglorious and blind to what’s important for South African sport.