Kimi’s chance for firm grip on grid

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Kimi Antonelli will be aiming to complete his weekend turnaround in spite of his car’s lack of speed and heads into this afternoon’s race with yet another point to prove.

Kimi Antonelli will have a chance to tighten his grip on his swaying lead of the drivers’ championship in the Hungarian Grand Prix this afternoon, the last race before a three-week break for the Formula One grid.

Ferrari and specifically Lewis Hamilton will be looking to continue their charge on a track dubbed ‘Monaco without the walls’.

Charles Leclerc rolls into this weekend at the Hungaroring having rediscovered his mojo after snatching the top step of the podium at Silverstone and then finishing a close second to Antonelli in last week’s Belgian GP.

In the Monaco Grand Prix, he dominated a majority of the race before a crumbling part of the track forced him into retiring from the race by shunting him into the wall.

The Scuderia drivers have shown their teeth to their competitors as they strolled through the practices this weekend, shutting out the top two places in the first two sessions by some margin, with a half-second difference between themselves and the next car.

Yesterday, Hamilton — determined to erase memories of his torrid 2025 outing at the same track — showed strong pace, reminding everyone that he has won more races in Hungary than any driver, with eight victories.

He finished second in the third practice session, just 0.117 seconds behind Lando Norris. Even so, the advantage appears to be tilting toward Ferrari for this afternoon’s race.

Hamilton will be aware of how important it is to keep a mental edge over Antonelli, and a win would do him well in that regard. F1 is a sport of confidence, delusional Icarus-like self-belief.

Victory feeds that delusion, losses crack the eggshell and three weeks without the chance to fill that void is a circumstance no driver would want to be in.

Antonelli is a different beast altogether. He has been in a class of his own all year and pays little attention to the chaos behind him

The seven-time world champion will want to win and shake the mountainous confidence Antonelli has and continue to mount his stubborn fight.

Antonelli, however, seems to be unshakeable. Five fast wins, and a return to victory last week despite his Mercedes failing him in multiple races and the Ferrari sharks attempting to pacify his championship push.

Yesterday he shook off his practice struggles, forcing the Mercedes to be competitive around a circuit where it should struggle, the straights are short and the corners are slow. Still, he managed to close out the last practice session less than two-tenths off Hamilton’s Ferrari.

In parallel to his Monaco win, Antonelli will be aiming to complete his weekend turnaround in spite of his car’s lack of speed and heads into this afternoon’s race with yet another point to prove. That this championship is his.

Unlike the result of that Monaco race, Hamilton will fight tooth and nail to not cross the chequered flag behind the rear wing of a powerful young Italian in his old Mercedes seat.

The Mercedes duopoly has already been frazzled, with a flailing George Russell the meat in a Ferrari sandwich in the championship standings.

Antonelli is a different beast altogether. He has been in a class of his own all year and pays little attention to the chaos behind him. He seems intent only on chasing the sunset and preserving his golden hour.