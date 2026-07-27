Rele wins big as Pirates dominate PSL Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Orbit College and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium, in Nelspruit on 23 May 2026 ©Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

He may have left the country to join Belgium’s Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, but Relebohile Mofokeng was the biggest winner at the Premier Soccer League’s annual awards ceremony, held virtually on Monday night.

Mofokeng, who left Orlando Pirates after the World Cup for the Belgian Pro League, walked away with the prestigious footballer of the year and players’ player of the year awards, capping a remarkable season which saw his team win the Betway Premiership for the first time since 2012.

As he’s still aged just 21, Mofokeng was able to retain the young player of the year award he won last year, bringing his haul of honours to three on the night.

It was a night predictably dominated by the Buccaneers, for whom Moroccan Abdeslam Ouaddou was named the best coach in the league after claiming the championship in his first season, ending Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-year dominance.

Four other Buccaneers — Sipho Chaine, Lebone Seema, Oswin Appollis and Camren Dansin — also claimed top awards.

Chaine was named the best goalkeeper after a record-setting season during which he conceded just 12 goals. Appollis was named midfielder of the season while Seema bagged the defender award. Dansin’s screamer in the 1-1 draw with Sundowns last year was voted goal of the season.

There were two more awards for Pirates as they brought their haul on the night to 10, with Tshepang Moremi winning the MTN8 last man standing, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi was named Carling Knockout player of the tournament. Mbokazi left Pirates in January this year to join Chicago Fire in the US. He had played a crucial role in Bucs winning that tournament in December.

Elsewhere, Durban City’s veteran keeper Darren Keet was voted Nedbank Cup player of the year for helping his team to an historic win in the event, with TS Galaxy’s Seluleko Mahlambi — whose team were beaten finalists — walking away with the young player award for the tournament.

Sowetan