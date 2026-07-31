Teen sprint sensation Manavhela’s ‘tunnel vision’ for glory at U20 Championships

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Mukona ‘Smiley’ Manavhela declares his ambition for the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene. Picture:

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Mukona “Smiley” Manavhela is only 17, but he speaks with the clarity and conviction of an athlete who has already spent years navigating the unforgiving world of elite sport.

There is little bravado when the South African sprint sensation declares his ambition for the World Athletics U20 Championships starting in Eugene, Oregon, next week. There is no attempt to play down expectations either.

“My main goal is to go there and win Worlds,” he says matter-of-factly.

“I have that tunnel vision towards that.”

For many teenagers, simply qualifying for the global championships would be enough, but Manavhela sees things differently.

Having secured qualification in both the 100m and 200m by winning the continental titles in those distances, the gifted sprinter is travelling to the US with one objective — to return home as a world champion.

And if everything falls into place, attaining the rare sprint double.

It is an ambitious target, but then ambition has shaped almost every important decision in his young life.

The Limpopo-born athlete’s story did not begin on an athletics track but on the rugby field.

Growing up in Polokwane, Manavhela dreamed of wearing the Springbok jersey.

I had to decide which sport I wanted to do. Either rugby or athletics. I made the choice. — Mukona ‘Smiley’ Manavhela

His explosive pace earned him a scholarship to Johannesburg’s Jeppe High School for Boys, where he balanced rugby and athletics while trying to determine which path would define his future.

Then life intervened.

After suffering an ankle ligament injury while pursuing representative rugby honours, he was forced to reassess everything.

Instead of seeing the setback as the end of a dream, he recognised it as the beginning of another.

“I had to decide which sport I wanted to do,” he recalls. “Either rugby or athletics. I made the choice.”

The decision has transformed him into one of South Africa’s brightest sprint prospects and his rapid rise has been remarkable.

A national age-group champion, a continental sprint double champion, an athlete capable of world-class junior times and now a member of South Africa’s team for Oregon.

Manavhela has become part of an exciting generation that is restoring the country’s reputation as a global sprint powerhouse.

Yet what separates him from many athletes blessed with extraordinary speed is the maturity that accompanies his talent.

Conversation with Manavhela quickly drifts away from split times and training sessions. Instead, he talks about purpose.

He has studied the mentality of Kobe Bryant, Roger Federer, Michael Jordan and Diego Maradona.

He analyses how champions think under pressure rather than merely admiring what they achieved.

Bayanda (Walaza) had his own story. I’m here to carve my own. — Mukona ‘Smiley’ Manavhela

“I’ve always been a person who seeks knowledge,” he explains.

“I studied their mentality. I understand there are always going to be challenges, but you have to have the mindset to get through them.”

That mindset has become central to his own career.

Pressure, he insists, is inevitable. Expectations followed him to his athletics scholarship at Curro Hazeldean in Pretoria, where comparisons with previous sprint stars could easily have become a burden.

Instead, he learned an important lesson.

“Bayanda (Walaza) had his own story. I’m here to carve my own.”

It is a philosophy that extends beyond the track. Faith plays an equally significant role in Manavhela’s development.

Raised in a Christian home, he describes his relationship with God not as religion, but as a partnership.

When injury threatened one of his major races in 2024, he turned to prayer rather than panic. He barely trained that week, yet produced one of the finest performances of his young career by breaking the Athletics South Africa age-group record over 200 metres.

For him, success and faith are inseparable.

“The performances build my faith and my faith builds my performances,” he says.

Those close to South African athletics have already begun speaking about Manavhela as one of the country’s next global stars.

His recent sponsorship by Swiss sportswear giant On — the rapidly expanding brand associated with Olympic champion Hellen Obiri and multiple international stars — is another indication of the regard in which he is held.

Remarkably, he views the partnership less as personal validation than as an opportunity for African athletics.

“They’re not just investing in me,” he says. “They’re investing in Africa.”

That broader perspective perhaps explains why he is already conscious of his influence on younger athletes. Winning medals matters, but inspiring children matters even more.

“If you don’t have meaning behind winning, then winning doesn’t have meaning. I’ve always wanted to inspire kids.”

It is not difficult to understand why youngsters are drawn to him. He speaks with authenticity, carries himself with humility and possesses the rare ability to discuss elite performance without sounding consumed by ego.

None of that, however, should be mistaken for a lack of competitive fire. Manavhela knows exactly who stands between him and world gold.

American star Tate Taylor headlines a formidable field. South Africa’s own Marco Ferreira, who has already beaten him this season, will also challenge for honours, while several European sprinters arrive with impressive credentials.

But championship racing, Manavhela reminds himself, has never been about rankings.

“You can go in there with a 9.70, but if I win in 10.20, I’m the champion.”

It is a simple truth that fuels his confidence.

Critics may dismiss his quest for the sprint double as unrealistic, and he has heard such opinions before.

“The greats were also told they were unrealistic before they became great,” he says, citing Kanye West as an example.

Whether that greatness arrives in Oregon remains to be seen. What is already clear, however, is that South Africa is sending far more than a fast teenager to the World Athletics U20 Championships. It is sending a young man whose speed is matched by an uncommon perspective, whose dreams are backed by deliberate preparation, and whose greatest race may only just be beginning.

If Smiley Manavhela fulfils the ambition he has so calmly declared, Oregon could become the place where the rest of the world finally learns the name South African athletics has been talking about all season.