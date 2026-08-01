BBK UNPLUGGED | Surely you can do it for commissioner Baloyi, Banyana

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On this second day of August, the month that marks the celebration of women in our republic, the time is opportune to reflect on the road travelled by our woman footballers.

The South African national women’s side Banyana Banyana have come a long way. They have overcome countless obstacles and made many milestones in a journey punctuated by highs and lows; the sublime and the ridiculous to rank among South Africa’s best athletes.

Coach Desiree Ellis is among the trailblazers who pioneered women’s football; the former captain a permanent feature since Banyana played their first fixture: Sunday May 30 1993 at Robertsham Stadium.

Terry Payne’s Banyana lined up against Eswatini and easily pulverised them 14-0, with Ellis emerging as a hat-trick heroine.

The most memorable of the 101 she netted in her 124 appearances was the sensational strike from the halfway line during the 2012 Olympics clash against Sweden in London

Many more followed with similar heroics. Veronica Phewa notched her trio of goals, the first in a Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), against Zimbabwe in 2002, before going to Arsenal the next year.

Portia Modise hammered multiple hat-tricks en route to becoming the first African footballer to score 100 goals.

The most memorable of the 101 she netted in her 124 appearances was the sensational strike from the halfway line during the 2012 Olympics clash against Sweden in London.

Prolific striker

And then there was Noko Matlou. The first South African to be crowned African Footballer of the Year in 2008, Matlou — a defender by the time she retired — was a prolific striker who returned 66 goals in her 174 matches, the second-highest capped player behind Janine van Wyk.

Through the highs and lows, the sublime and the ridiculous, Ellis has seen it all. From numerous heartbreaks in Wafcon finals, twice runners-up to Equatorial Guinea (in 2008 and 2012) and three times to Nigeria (1995, 2000 and 2018) to finally attaining African supremacy by beating Morocco 2-1 in the 2022 edition in their backyard, Rabat.

Banyana’s quest to qualify for the knockout stages is completely out of their hands

The defence of their crown came a cropper when they lost to their nemesis, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, before succumbing to a penalty shootout defeat to Ghana’s Black Queens in the battle for bronze in Casablanca.

Their bid to reclaim the crown in this year’s tournament, now under way in — you guessed it, Morocco — is hanging by the thinnest of threads. After starting their campaign with a shock opening group B defeat to Tanzania, who had never won a Wafcon match before their 2-1 victory on Monday, Banyana had it all to do against Ivory Coast on Friday night.

Twice they had to come from behind, first through Thembi Kgatlana’s thunderbolt and Hildah Magaia’s last-gasp goal, to scrape a draw that secured a precious point that keeps the life support machine beeping.

Banyana’s quest to qualify for the knockout stages is completely out of their hands. They must beat Burkina Faso (who are at three points), with a healthy margin and hope the Ivorians (four points) do the same to Tanzania’s Twiga Stars (three points), to stand a chance of staying alive.

Summon all powers

The South Africans must summon all their powers because this tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2027 World Cup, as semifinalists book a berth for Brazil.

A lot of them are long in the tooth. This could be a last hoorah at a major tournament for some of Banyana’s stalwarts. Bambanani Mbane, who has landed herself in hot water with the South African Football Associantion (Safa) for her profanity-peppered social media rant in response to criticism from the fans, is 36 years old. Captain Refiloe Jane celebrates her 34th birthday on Tuesday. Robyn Moodaly is 32. Magaia will be all of 32 in December, and Kgatlana is 30.

It mustn’t be lost to them that they play for Victoria Mxenge, Charlotte Maxeke, Ruth First, Fatima Meer, Lillian Ngoyi and Zodwa Khoza

Which is why they must throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Burkinabe and hope for a favourable result in the other match.

It mustn’t be lost to them that they play for Victoria Mxenge, Charlotte Maxeke, Ruth First, Fatima Meer, Lillian Ngoyi and Zodwa Khoza.

They play for the erudite Sesi Baloyi and all the fine female legal eagles doing wonderful work for our country by exposing the stench of the skunk whose skulduggery has been uncovered at the Madlanga commission.

Happy Women’s Month.