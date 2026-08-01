‘Madala’ Broos did it his way

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Bross during his farewell press conference at Safa House in Johannesburg.

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For the past five years as Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos ruffled feathers with his no-holds-barred approach when assessing problems that stifled progress of football in South Africa.

The Belgian, whose tenure ended on Friday, was spot-on with his fierce criticism of how things were done in local football, like the poor state of development structures and not producing good enough players to compete in Europe.

The 74-year-old was largely correct in his assessment that Bafana, and some of the players, were below top international standard. When he arrived in 2021, the national team lacked consistency.

However, Broos’s own inconsistencies were glaring, as he often got things wrong, which did not endear him to some hard-to-please South African fans.

Among his more questionable decisions was his continued selection of Nyiko Mobbie while overlooking the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Gift Links and, more recently, Grant Kekana.

Had humility

Another contradiction was selecting youngsters Tylon Smith and Shandre Campbell for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco to gain tournament experience, only to omit them from the 2026 Fifa World Cup squad.

On occasion, he had the humility to admit when he got things wrong. For instamce. Broos changed his mind about Themba Zwane, after initially dismissing him as too old to play international football.

There was always a mixed reaction to his utterances, with people sometimes accusing him of racial bias, but he stuck to his guns and did it his way, as Frank Sinatra once sang.

Former Bafana coach Hugo Broos battles to control emotions as he bids farewell to South Africa.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/XUzJ7ZiXtc pic.twitter.com/do3HlR6RHe — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) July 31, 2026

To understand “Madala”, as Broos was popularly known, you have to go back to his first press conferences, where he took pot-shots at the South African Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

He attacked his employer for the shambolic state of junior national teams, and he was angered by the PSL, which he accused of failing to arrange a meeting with coaches.

Openly riticised players

In 2022, Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela labelled Broos disrespectful after the Belgian mentor said South Africa lacked players capable of competing at the highest level.

He also openly criticised his players for unprofessional conduct, and slammed the late Jayden Adams and Mbekezeli Mbokazi for arriving late for camp.

The strongly worded rebuke of Mbokazi and agent Basia Michaels got him into trouble, and he was forced to apologise, with the UDM accusing him of racism and sexism.

He often also endured the wrath of Kaizer Chiefs supporters because he mostly left out their players, saying they didn’t deserve to be in the national team.

Even towards the end, he remained defiant after criticism of Bafana’s poor performance in their opening World Cup match against Mexico.

When Broos arrived in South Africa in 2021, Bafana were possibly at their lowest point, with public interest having dwindled dramatically, as the team played in front of empty stadiums.

Trusted lieutenant Mkhalele

Over subsequent years, he worked tirelessly with his trusted lieutenant, assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, and the technical team to restore the credibility of the team and managed to win back public support.

Bafana qualified for consecutive Afcon tournaments, winning bronze in Côte d’Ivoire before reaching the last 16 in Morocco.

They finished second behind Morocco in their qualifying group for the Côte d’Ivoire tournament before topping their group to qualify for Morocco.

Hugo Broos on his first experience of 'African time' in Cameroon.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/dYuDbolMYF pic.twitter.com/ksrEANoM0y — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 1, 2026

Late last year, Bafana beat Rwanda at a packed Mbombela Stadium to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, and they went to the US, Mexico and Canada to achieve the historic mission of progressing to the knockout stages.

Those achievements helped galvanise public support for a team that had once again become competitive on the continent.

Stuck with core group

To achieve this, Broos stuck with his core group of players, inclduing keeper and skipper Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena, Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa and, lately, Mbokazi and Relebohile Mofokeng.

His initial squads included players like Bruce Bvuma, Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Innocent Maela, Kegan Dolly, Sipho Mbule, Goodman Mosele, Ethan Brooks, Thabang Monare, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Percy Tau, but they fell by the wayside as he went along.

As he bade farewell to Bafana at Safa House on Friday before retiring to Belgium, Broos’s greatest legacy is leaving the national team in a far better place than he found it.

Whoever is going to take over has a team with the experience of Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Sibisi, Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appillis, Foster and Makgopa.

There’s a good crop of younger players like Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Tylon Smith, Olwethu Makhanya, Khulumane Ndamane, Thapelo Maseko, Tshepang Moremi, Mohau Nkota and Shandre Campbell to work with.

The experienced crop are likely going to their last major tournament at the 2027 Afcon in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, but there’s genuine hope for the future already having tasted enough international football.

Asked to advise the incoming coach, Broos respectfully declined to comment on the issue and said the new coach must be given space to select his team.

The urge for Broos to continue was there, but maybe it’s for the best that he has taken a leaf out of the book of a good dancer and chosen the right moment to leave the stage.

I have had countless encounters with Broos, including a one-on-one interview before Afcon in Ivory Coast, and he cared a lot about South Africa and the people.

It is sad to see him leave because he transformed Bafana into a competitive outfit, and it’s going to be a hard act to follow for the next coach.

As he exited the press conference room at Safa House one final time, they should have played him Sinatra’s I Did It My Way.

Because, ooh boy, he did it his way. Love or hate him, there’s no denying that Hugo Broos has left an indelible mark on South African football.