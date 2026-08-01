Uefa loses faith in Fifa president over $20bn plan

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Uefa says it has lost confidence in Fifa president Gianni Infantino and that “no option should be off the table” as it pursues a full review of his now-abandoned plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private equity investors.

Infantino was forced to scrap the plan early yesterday after his senior adviser who sat on a White House panel resigned and Asia’s football body joined Europe and North America in opposing it.

Infantino proposed creating a $20bn (about R330bn) company to run the World Cup with private investors, but the plan drew mounting backlash after it was announced on Tuesday.

“We must identify those responsible and hold them to account,” Uefa said in a statement. “No option should be off the table. The current Fifa leadership has not only lost Uefa’s confidence but also that of many other members of the football family.”

AP