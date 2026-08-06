BLAST FROM THE PAST | Ballington pops the Kork at British motorcycling grand prix

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1910 — The Springboks win the first Test of the three-match series against the British Isles 14-10. Playing in front of 14,000 fans at the Wanderers, the home side scored four tries through Dougie Morkel, winger Cocky Hahn, halfback Lammetjie Luyt and centre Dirkie de Villiers. Morkel, a forward, added a conversion. The British Isles responded with two unconverted tries as well as a dropped goal.

1938 — Legendary winger DO Williams runs in two tries as the Springboks thrash Britain 26-12 in the first Test at Ellis Park. Flyhalf Tony Harris and prop Fanie Louw scored the other two tries. Fullback Gerry Brand converted all four and added two penalties. Those 14 points saw Brand leapfrog Bennie Osler, on 46, as the highest-scoring Springbok of all time, taking his tally to 55. Brand’s mark stayed for a record 25 years.

1955 — The Springboks lose the first match of a home series for the first time since 1896 as they go down 22-23 to the British Lions in a thrilling try-fest at Ellis Park. Winger Theuns Briers gave the hosts a chance to win as he scored his second try in the corner in the dying moments, but fullback Jack van der Schyff missed what would have been the winning conversion. He was blamed for the defeat — apart from failing to convert what could have been the winning kick, he gifted two tries to the opposition, who played a man short for the final 35 minutes after flanker Reg Higgins went off injured. Van der Schyff was dropped from the team after that match, never to play again. The Lions won the try count that day 5-4.

1965 — Peter Pollock finishes with 5/53 as South Africa bowl out England for 240 in the second Test in Nottingham, a first-innings lead of 29 runs.

1972 — Gary Player claims his second PGA Championship, shooting an overall one-over-par 281 to beat American runners-up Tommy Aaron and Jim Jamieson by two shots at Oakland Hills in Michigan. The South African pocketed $45,000 for his sixth major title. The win also made him the first South African to win in the inaugural year of the European Tour.

1978 — Kork Ballington wraps up the 350cc world championship as he wins the British motorcycling grand prix at Silverstone. It was the Rhodesia-born rider’s fifth 350cc victory in eight outings, giving him an unbeatable lead with three races remaining.

1994 — The Springboks fail to win a Test on a tour of New Zealand as they draw the third and final match against the All Blacks in Auckland 18-18. The visitors scored two tries to nil, through wing Gavin Johnson and centre Brendan Venter, but they conceded too many penalties, with fullback Shane Howarth slotting six to give his team a 2-0 series triumph.

1994 — Peter Kirsten scores 104 in the second Test against England at Leeds.

2000 — Ernie Els amasses 48 points to equal the tournament record as he wins the International at Castle Pines in Colorado, a tournament using modified Stableford, finishing four points ahead of American star Phil Mickelson.

2004 — High-jumper Hestrie Cloete wins the 12th and final Golden League competition of her career, flying over the bar at 2.04m in Zurich.

2005 — Jean de Villiers scores a try as the Springboks beat the All Blacks 22-16 in a Tri-Nations clash at Newlands. Fullback Percy Montgomery landed four penalties and flyhalf Andre Pretorius a drop.

2008 — Olivia Anderson’s 35 is the top score as the South African women are bowled out for 133 to lose the first ODI against England in Canterbury by 121 runs.

2012 — The Proteas maintain their 1-0 lead in the three-match series after drawing the second Test against England in Leeds.

2013 — Faf du Plessis scores 85 off 65 balls and JP Duminy 51 from 34 as the Proteas make 163/3 in the third and final T20 against Sri Lanka in Hambantota. But it’s not enough as the home side charge to a six-wicket victory with 11 deliveries remaining.

2022 — The Springboks outplay the All Blacks 26-10 to win their Rugby Championship opener in Mbombela. Kurt-Lee Arendse and Willie le Roux dotted down for the home side, with flyhalf Handre Pollard adding three penalties, two conversions and a drop.

2023 — Banyana Banyana are eliminated from the World Cup, losing their round of 16 clash against Netherlands in Sydney 0-2.

2023 — Candice Lill claims silver in the mountain bike marathon race at the world championships at Glentress Forest in Scotland, clocking 5hr 8min 46sec over the 96km course to finish 54 seconds behind Austria’s defending champion Mona Mitterwallner.

2023 — The Proteas are beaten 47-49 by Uganda to finish sixth at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town. The home side won only one of the four quarters, taking the second 12-11. Australia went on to win the tournament, beating England 61-45 in the final, with Jamaica downing defending champions New Zealand 52-45 for third spot.