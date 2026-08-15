Chiefs stay top after draw with Sundowns

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Grant Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Langelihle Phili of Kaizer Chiefs during their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium on August 15 2026. Picture:

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In the end, the two heavyweights could not be separated, and they settled for hugs and handshakes yesterday.

In the bigger scheme of things Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns got a point apiece after this Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium yesterday only came alive in the second half, possibly because of the rollicking the players got from coaches.

It is still early days in the race for the championship, but Kaizer Chiefs mentor Fernando da Cruz will feel they dropped two points rather than gained one because a win over an old rival could have set the tone for what is to come this season.

Apart from the goals, the tempo increased significantly after the break, with Chiefs taking the lead in the 62nd minute through exciting attacker Langelihle Phili, who finally announced himself to the Amakhosi faithful.

Sundowns levelled matters after 75 minutes through striker Cassius Mailula, and he looks set to play an important role for The Brazilians on his return to the club after a frustrating spell in the US and Europe.

Amakhosi stay top of the standings with seven points after three league matches and will take huge confidence from having held their own against this star-studded Sundowns side.

Hard questions

Chiefs were up against a Sundowns side brimming with stars who won the Champions League last season and played for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America recently.

From the Sundowns perspective, coach Miguel Cardoso will have some hard questions to ask his players because they struggled to impose themselves in the first half despite clear-cut chances.

On the biggest occasion of the season so far, Phili remained calm, controlled the ball and unleashed a low shot that got the better of goalie Ronwen Williams at the near post to set the stadium alight

Amakhosi’s opening goal just after the hour mark exposed one of the areas where Masandawana struggled, as their defence failed to close down advancing attackers until they were already in the box.

At this stage of the match, Chiefs were on the ascendancy and were rewarded with a goal after Siphesihle Ndlovu dribbled past Grant Kekana and Bathusi Aubaas before laying the ball off to Phili.

On the biggest occasion of the season so far, Phili remained calm, controlled the ball and unleashed a low shot that got the better of goalie Ronwen Williams at the near post to set the stadium alight.

Phili was so overcome with emotion after scoring his first goal for Chiefs that he took off his shirt in celebration, earning a yellow card. Da Cruz replaced him a few minutes later to save him from the possibility of a red card.

Drama not over

Amid wild cheers, the drama was not over as Downs equalised nine minutes later when substitute Mailula connected with a ball from Kekana to beat Brandon Petersen, who did not react in time to clear the danger.

For the equaliser, Khuliso Mudau delivered a long ball into the area, which Kekana directed towards Mailula. The substitute reacted quickest to head home past Petersen with what was possibly his first touch of the game.

There were a number of changes in the second half, with Da Cruz bringing on Wandile Duba, Ethan Chislett and Adolf Mtasingwa for Luke Baartman, Phili and Lebohang Maboe, but they could not influence their team.

For Sundowns, Cardoso also rang changes of his own with Siyanda Ndlovu, Bennet Mokoena, Mailula, Divine Lunga and Lebogang Mothiba coming on for Antonio van Wyk, Sphelele Mkhulise, Tashreeq Matthews, Aubrey Modiba and Brayan León.

Both teams had moments in attack, but they were let down by poor decision-making, and it was no surprise that the first real attack came after 40 minutes, leaving fans largely disappointed

Da Cruz reshuffled his defence, leaving Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons out of the starting line-up and handing Thabo Moloisane his first start in Amakhosi colours. He responded with a good performance.

Chiefs went with a back three of Moloisane, Inácio Miguel and Zitha Kwinika, with Thabiso Monyane and Pule Mmodi as wingbacks, because Sundowns had León as the lone striker.

Chiefs went defensive

In the midfield, he went defensive with Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Ndlovu and Maboe in the engine room to deal with the threat of Marcelo Allende, Mkhulise and Aubaas.

Cardoso also made changes from their opening match against TS Galaxy, with Kekana and Modiba replacing Malibongwe Khoza and Fawaaz Basadien.

In midfield, his hand was forced, with Aubaas coming on for the injured Teboho Mokoena, while Van Wyk, Matthews and León started up front.

Both teams had moments in attack, but they were let down by poor decision-making, and it was no surprise that the first real attack came after 40 minutes, leaving fans largely disappointed.

Chiefs won a free-kick just outside the penalty box, but Moloisane’s close-range header went straight to Williams.

Moments later, Sundowns’ quick counterattack resulted in Kwinika clearing a telling cross from Mudau intended for León inside the box.

Chiefs had an opportunity to open the scoring after 55 minutes when Monyane failed to control the ball in a good position, allowing Williams to recover and clear the danger.

In the middle of Williams’ desperate attempt to clear the danger, Sundowns conceded a free-kick on the edge of the box, but Maboe’s shot could not find the target.