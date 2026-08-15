KEO UNCUT | Rugby rivalry thrives as All Blacks tour packs stadiums

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The All Blacks' Simon Parker is tackled by Springboks Ethan Hooker (right) and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during their Rugby Championship Test at Sky Stadium in Wellington in September 2025.

Story audio is generated using AI

Nonsense to those who believe the All Blacks in South Africa have lost their aura. Laughable is my response to those who think the interest in the All Blacks in South Africa has waned.

The All Blacks are the biggest rugby ticket in South Africa when they play the Springboks.

Ellis Park (62,000), Cape Town Stadium (52,000) and the 90,000 big one at the FNB Stadium in Soweto are sold out. Baltimore, US, host of the fourth and final Test between the two, has a capacity of 71,000. It is sold out.

Those are the numbers that matter in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

Close to 5,000 arrived at Cape Town Stadium to welcome the All Blacks. Then 47,000 paid to watch the All Blacks play the Stormers in the tour opener on a spectacular Friday night in Cape Town.

Durban’s crowd numbered 14,000 in temperatures below 10°C, accompanied by unseasonal rain during the build-up to and the match itself. Close to 25,000 tickets were sold.

Loftus saw 30,000 watch the Bulls host the All Blacks.

No marketing hype could disguise the tour matches

These are proper numbers, given the extreme ticket pricing and the tour schedule.

Not conditioned to play

The matches did no favours for South African clubs in the United Rugby Championship (URC). The country’s rugby public may be one-eyed, partisan, and unapologetically “rah rah” when it comes to their teams; but they know their rugby and they are no fools.

They knew the URC teams were in pre-season, were not conditioned to play the All Blacks and would be missing the 40-plus Springboks in the current squad.

They knew the matches were mismatches and exhibition runs for the All Blacks to test combinations, give players game time and build momentum towards the four Tests against the Springboks.

No marketing hype could disguise the tour matches. They were billed on the back of those club and provincial matches played in the amateur era when tour games were a South African player’s ticket into the Test series.

In this instance, in the professional world of one-off Test matches, the tour matches offered little hope of any player going into the Test series.

Stormers flanker Deon Fourie is the exception. Fourie, who turns 40 in a month, was exceptional for 62 minutes against the All Blacks in Cape Town. His performance, on his comeback from injury, combined with Siya Kolisi’s injury when the Boks beat Argentina in Buenos Aires, meant a call-up.

Assessing past fortnight

For the rest, it was back to pre-season for the URC, which starts in the last week of September.

Context is everything when assessing the past fortnight.

The attendances at all three matches showcase just how much pulling power the All Blacks have because no one was paying to see their host club do the improbable. The timing of the matches and the lack of Springboks ensured the results before kick-off.

That they got the tour-match pricing wrong isn’t up for discussion

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry shareholders, the Springboks and All Blacks, got it so right in formalising a series between the sport’s two greatest rugby nations.

But they got so much wrong in the tour schedule and ticket pricing.

The series should have been a three-Test series in South Africa, with the winner determined here.

Fourth test in US

The money-grab fourth Test in the US should have been the exhibition match that emphasised the depth available to both coaches.

And the tour games should have spoken to the rugby public, who could never afford Test tickets.

The money had to come from the three-Test series in South Africa, which was oversubscribed five-fold in Cape Town, double at Ellis Park and sold out in Soweto.

The tour matches were an opportunity to fill the stadiums with those who have a love for rugby and not restricted to those who could financially indulge on a night out.

That they got the tour-match pricing wrong isn’t up for discussion. Equally, that they got the interest in the Test series right is not up for discussion.