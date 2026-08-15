Maresca tight-lipped on Rodri’s future

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Rodri celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal in their Premier League match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield in 2025.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca remains tight-lipped about Rodri’s future amid speculation linking the Spain midfielder with a move to Barcelona, saying “anything can happen” before the transfer window closes.

The uncertainty comes the morning after an apparent picture of Rodri travelling on a budget Ryanair flight from Madrid to Liverpool went viral on social media, with the former Ballon d’Or winner spotted carrying a small suitcase bearing his name, national team flag and squad number.

“First of all, we already said the transfer window is open; we can buy and sell players, [and] anything can happen,” Maresca told reporters ahead of today’s Community Shield clash against Premier League champions Arsenal in Cardiff.

“I’ve just seen Rodri in the building. I gave him a big hug; he looks good, so we’ll see what happens.”

Maresca confirmed the World Cup winner, and a cornerstone of City’s success in recent seasons, is fit to return to training after undergoing back surgery at the end of July.

For sure there are things we need to do — Enzo Maresca, Manchester City manager

While talk of Rodri potentially leaving the club has dominated the headlines, Maresca insisted his attention was on today’s match rather than the transfer window.

“For sure there are things we need to do. For now, how many, I don’t know. It can be one, it can be two [players],” he said.

“Depends also if players are going to leave. It depends. Now in this moment, 48 hours before a final, my first in this club, my focus is not about players leaving or arriving; it’s just how we can prepare the best way in the game and try to win the final.”

The Italian dismissed any suggestion that the Community Shield, which sees the Premier League champions face the FA Cup winners, should be viewed as a glorified friendly, saying City were determined to start the season with silverware.

“For me personally it’s a trophy. And when the trophy is there, the final is there, [and] you always try to win the game,” Maresca said.

“So, no friendly at all. It’s a trophy that we’re going to try our best to win, to win the first trophy.”

Maresca is seeking his first silverware as manager of City after taking charge following the departure of Pep Guardiola at the end of last season.

Reuters