BLAST FROM THE PAST | Hestrie Cloete wins high jump at Golden League in Zurich

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SA's Hestrie Cloete flies to 2.01m to win the high jump at the Golden League meet in Zurich.

1920 — Bevil Rudd lands the first of his three Olympic medals at the Antwerp Games, taking bronze in the 800m. He had gone out hard to take an early lead which he held into the second lap, but was unable to hold off his rivals, Albert Hill of Britain and American Earl Eby.

1935 — Opening batsman Bruce Mitchell scores 128 on the opening day of the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval.

1955 — Hugh Tayfield ends with five wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 204 in the fifth and final Test at the Oval, but the visiting batsmen are dismissed for 151 to lose by 92 runs and with it the series 2-3.

1958 — Cape Town show-jumper Gonda Butters, the day before her 15th birthday, wins the Brighton Horse Show to underline her potential and push her winnings during three months of competition in England to £1,500. Her parents hired a caravan to travel from show to show on a tour that announced the youngster to the world, during which she beat experienced British Olympic riders. The teenaged Butters eventually became a household name as Gonda Beatrix.

1996 — The All Blacks score three tries as they down the Springboks 23-19 in the first Test of the three-match series at King’s Park in Durban. Centre Theunis van Schalkwyk was the only Bok to score a try, with flyhalf Joel Stransky kicking the conversion and four penalties.

1997 — Linda Olivier scores 60 and Denise Reid 56 as the South African women, chasing 254 to win, beat England in the second ODI in Bristol to level the five-match series at 1-1.

2001 — Hestrie Cloete flies to 2.01m to win the high jump at the Golden League meet in Zurich.

2002 — Fullback Werner Greeff scores an injury-time try, which he also converts, to give the Springboks a 33-31 win over Australia in a Tri-Nations contest at Ellis Park. South Africa won the try count 5-3, with winger Breyton Paulse dotting down twice and flyhalf Brent Russell and flank Joe van Niekerk also going over.

2003 — Shaun Pollock finishes with 6/39 as the Proteas bowl out England for 118, setting up a 202-run target to win the third Test in Nottingham.

2003 — Captain Alison Hodgkinson scores an unbeaten 52 as the South African women, bowled out for 147, lose the third and final ODI against England in Cardiff by nine wickets, and with it the series 1-2.

2005 — Delron Buckley scores the solitary goal as Bafana Bafana are swept aside 1-4 by Iceland in a friendly in Reykjavik.

2013 — The Springboks run in nine tries to smash Argentina 73-13 in a Rugby Championship match at Soccer City on the outskirts of Soweto. Try-scorers included captain Jean de Villiers, wing Bryan Habana and eighthman Duane Vermeulen.

2014 — Opener Hashim Amla scores an unbeaten 122 to guide South Africa to a 93-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first ODI in Bulawayo. South Africa posted 309/3 in their 50 overs before bowling out the home side.

2019 — Captain Siya Kolisi returns to the Springbok line-up after a lengthy injury lay-off as South Africa beat Argentina 24-18 in a friendly in Pretoria. Winger Sbu Nkosi scored both of South Africa’s tries.

2022 — Kagiso Rabada finishes with 5/52 as South Africa bowl out England for 165 in the first Test at Lord’s.

2024 — Hooker Malcolm Marx comes on to score two tries to help the Springboks beat Australia 30-12 in their Rugby Championship encounter in Perth. Fullback Aphelele Fassi and flank Marco van Staden also dotted down, with flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu adding one conversion and two penalties.

2024 — Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj take three wickets each as South Africa bowl out West Indies for 222 to win the second and final Test in Providence by 40 runs, and with it the series 1-0.