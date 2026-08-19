BLAST FROM THE PAST | Kork Ballington never tyres of winning the 350cc World Championship

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1924 — The fifth and final Test at the Oval between South Africa and England ends in a draw, with the home side winning the series 3-0.

1929 — Cyril Vincent claims five wickets and then Herbie Taylor scores 121 in the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval.

1935 — Eric Dalton, resuming on 21, scores 117 to lift South Africa to 476 in their first innings of the fifth and final Test at the Oval.

1947 — Opener Bruce Mitchell, resuming on 92, scores 120 against England in the fifth and final Test at the Oval. He was batting again at the end of the day.

1960 — Neil Adcock finishes with six wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 155 in the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval.

1979 — Kork Ballington takes the double at the Czechoslovakian motorcycle grand prix in Brno to retain his 350cc world championship crown. His 250cc triumph was his third straight win in the class, but he’d secured that title at the British GP the previous week. Ballington retained both crowns he had won in 1978.

1989 — Hugh Baiocchi wins his seventh and final European Tour event, finishing first in the inaugural Murphy’s Cup at the St Pierre course in Chepstow, Wales. The 43-year-old scored 156 points in a Stableford system where points were deducted for bogeys to claim the £33,000 winner’s cheque. Two points behind were compatriots John Bland and Jeff Hawkes.

1995 — Underdog Philip Holiday stops Miguel Julio of Colombia in the 11th round to lift the vacant IBF lightweight crown at Sun City.

2000 — Scrumhalf Werner Swanepoel scores a late try, his second of the match, as the Springboks down New Zealand 46-40 in a 10-try Tri-Nations fest at Ellis Park. That was the most points the All Blacks had conceded in a match. Centre Robbie Fleck also scored two tries, with fullback Thinus Delport and wing Chester Williams also dotting down.

2002 — Jacques Kallis makes 84, but it’s not enough as the Proteas lose to Sri Lanka by six wickets in an ODI in Tangier. The match was part of a triangular tournament also featuring Pakistan.

2008 — Siyabonga Nkosi and Teko Modise score as Bafana Bafana draw 2-2 against Australia in a friendly at Loftus Road Stadium in London.

2009 — An 18-year-old Caster Semenya storms to victory at the world championships in Berlin to claim gold in 1min 55.45sec, sparking a long-standing dispute, initially over her gender and then her body’s ability to produce more testosterone than is considered normal for women.

2012 — Hashim Amla, resuming on 57, scores 121 as the Proteas set England a 346-run target to win the third Test at Lord’s.

2013 — Siphiwe Tshabalala and Luyolo Nomandela score as Bafana Bafana beat Burkina Faso 2-0 in a friendly at FNB Stadium.

2014 — Wayne Parnell and Ryan McLaren take three wickets each as the Proteas beat Zimbabwe by 61 runs in the second ODI in Bulawayo to claim an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. South Africa had scored 257, with Faf du Plessis making 55.

2015 — Hashim Amla scores 124 to help the Proteas to 304/7 and a 20-run win over New Zealand in the first ODI in Pretoria.

2017 — The Springboks run in four tries to beat Argentina 37-15 in a Rugby Championship match at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium in Port Elizabeth, courtesy of forwards Pieter-Steph du Toit and Siya Kolisi and wings Raymond Rhule and Courtnall Skosan.

2017 — Bafana Bafana go down 0-2 to Zambia at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium to miss out on qualifying for the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) in Kenya.

2022 — Anrich Nortje takes three wickets as the Proteas bowl out England for 149 to win the first Test at Lord’s by an innings and 12 runs.

2025 — Keshav Maharaj takes five wickets as the Proteas destroy Australia by 98 runs in the first ODI in Cairns. Aiden Markram scored 82, captain Temba Bavuma 65 and Matthew Breetzke 57 to lift South Africa to 296/8 before Maharaj, who conceded 33 runs in his 10 overs, ripped the guts out of the hosts’ line-up with his opening 25 deliveries at a cost of just nine runs.