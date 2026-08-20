BLAST FROM THE PAST | Olympic gold, silver and bronze for Schoeman

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1920 — Bevil Rudd bags the second of his three Olympic medals at the Antwerp Games, this time winning 400m gold to add to his 800m bronze. He clocked 49.6 to comfortably hold off his nearest rival, Guy Butler of Britain (49.9).

1929 — The fifth and final Test at the Oval between South Africa and England ends in a draw with the hosts taking the series 2-0.

1935 — South Africa draw the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval to win the series 1-0.

1947 — Opening batsman Bruce Mitchell, resuming on 1, scores an unbeaten 189 to add to his first-innings contribution of 120 to help South Africa draw the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. He was on the field for all but 10 minutes of the four-day match, and that was in the final period of South Africa’s first innings when his teammates added nine runs to the total. Mitchell and Dudley Nourse, 97, put on 184 for the third wicket in the second innings. Nourse was denied a likely century when he was given out in bizarre circumstances. A delivery by spinner Dick Howorth glanced off his calf and the bowler appealed for leg before while wicketkeeper Godfrey Evans went up for a caught behind. Nourse was, apparently correctly, given not out on both counts, but then England captain Len Hutton at first slip noticed a bail on the ground and pointed this out to the umpires who then proceeded to give Nourse out bowled, even though the ball hadn’t touched his stumps. The home side won the series 3-0.

1955 — Winger Tom van Vollenhoven becomes the first Springbok to score a hat-trick of tries on home soil as South Africa rout the British Lions 25-9 in the second Test at Newlands. He was the third Bok to have scored a hat-trick, after Boetie McHardy and Jan Stegmann, who achieved the feat in the same Test against Ireland in Dublin in 1912. South Africa scored seven tries in total as they drew level in the four-match series at 1-1.

1978 — Kork Ballington, having already claimed the 350cc world title, stakes his claim in the 250cc class as he wins the West German grand prix at Nurburgring. He needed only to finish strongly in the remaining two races to secure the double.

1979 — Sally Little, stung on the throat by a bee on the 17th tee, holds on for an eight-under-par 208 to win the rain-hit Barth Classic at the Plymouth country club in Indiana by one stroke for her second LPGA Tour victory of the year.

1994 — Vuyani Bungu stuns the world when he outpoints unbeaten Kennedy McKinney, a gold medallist at the 1988 Olympics, to win the IBF junior-featherweight crown at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria. It was sweet revenge in a way because McKinney had taken the belt from Bungu’s stablemate Welcome Ncita. Until Bungu, the South African champion, had won the world title, he had been considered little more than Ncita’s sparring partner. He would go on to defend that title 13 times, a record for any South African world champion.

1994 — The Proteas, leading the series 1-0, blow a narrow first innings advantage of 28 as they get bowled out for 175 in the second innings of the decisive third Test at the Oval. Daryll Cullinan’s 94 was the highlight of a dismal knock in which nine of his teammates fell to Kingston-born Devon Malcolm, who ended with 10 wickets for the match. England, chasing 204 to win, cantered to an eight-wicket victory the next day to draw the series 1-1.

1996 — Vuyani Bungu, despite suffering a bad cut, makes the seventh successful defence of his IBF junior-featherweight crown as he outpoints Jesus Salud of the Philippines at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria.

1997 — Linda Olivier top-scores with 57 as the South African women, bowled out for 134, lose the third ODI against England at Lord’s by seven wickets, giving the home side a 2-1 series victory with the fourth and fifth matches rained out.

2000 — Lance Klusener (49) and Neil McKenzie (45) spark a fightback as the Proteas beat Australia in Melbourne by eight runs to win the third ODI and tie the series 1-1. Defending 206/7, South Africa’s bowlers performed well, spinner Nicky Boje taking 2/29 in his 10 overs.

2004 — Roland Schoeman becomes only the second South African to win three medals at a single Olympics as he takes third place in the 50m freestyle at the Athens Games. An uncharacteristically poor dive possibly cost Schoeman the gold, but he swam well to secure the bronze in 22.02sec to add to his 100m freestyle silver and 4x100m freestyle relay gold. To date athlete Bevil Rudd is the only other South African to have won three medals, also taking gold, silver and bronze at Antwerp 1920. American Gary Hall junior, who had shared the 50m freestyle gold with countryman Anthony Ervin at the 2000 Games, won in 21.93. Croatia’s Duje Draganja was second in 21.94.

2004 — Jacques Kallis scores 74 and Mark Boucher 58 to lift the Proteas to 263/9 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, but the home side take the victory by three wickets with one over remaining.

2005 — The Springboks bag their first away Tri-Nations victory in seven years as they beat an injury-hit Australia 22-19 in Perth. Winger Bryan Habana scored two tries for the visitors, while Durban-born Clyde Rathbone went over for the Wallabies. South Africa fullback Percy Montgomery landed three penalties and a drop.

2006 — Mbulaeni Mulaudzi wins the 800m at the Golden League meet in Monaco in 1min 44.14sec.

2011 — Flyhalf Morne Steyn lands five penalties and a dropped goal to give the Springboks an 18-5 Tri-Nations victory over New Zealand in Port Elizabeth.

2012 — Vernon Philander finishes with 5/30 as the Proteas dismiss England for 294 to win the third and final Test at Lord’s by 51 runs to clinch the series 2-0.

2016 — Caster Semenya wins the Olympic 800m gold at the Rio Games, clocking a 1min 55.28sec SA record. Semenya’s 800m silver from London 2012 was subsequently upgraded to gold after the Russian winner, Mariya Savinova, had been disqualified for doping, making her the first South African to have gold medals from consecutive Games.

2016 — The Springboks score two late tries to down Argentina 30-23 in a Rugby Championship match in Nelspruit. Trailing 13-23, the home side blitzed 17 points in the final 10 minutes through tries by fullback Johan Goosen and eighthman Warren Whiteley, both converted by flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who also landed a penalty.