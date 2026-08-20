‘Dance’ Malesela wants to return School of Excellence to its former glory

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Coach Daniel Malesela wants to restore the School of Excellence to its former glory.

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It is a mammoth task, but coach Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela believes the School of Excellence can be restored to its former glory.

Malesela, who has vast coaching experience in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and National First Division (NFD), has assumed the role of head of football development at the facility that was renamed the Africa School of Excellence after being bought by Chippa United owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, through his company Chipcor Developers, in late 2025.

In its the early stages from being founded by former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey and legendary late coach Ted Dumitru in the 1990s, the school produced players who went on to become household names. These included Steven Pienaar, Daine Klate, Dillon Sheppard, Gabriel ‘Ninja’ Mofokeng, Shaun Potgieter, Bernard Parker and Andile Cele.

In recent years, notable players to come out of the school include Relebohile Mofokeng, Emile Witbooi, Siyabonga Mabena, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Puso Dithejane.

After some years of decline, then some more recent improvements, the school continued to produce players, but funders Transnet eventually withdrew their backing and it was taken over by Mpengesi.

“I have seen boys that are there and I was shocked because the talent is amazing,” Malesela told the Sunday Times.

Chipcor Developers Chairman Chippa Mpengesi at the handover of the Transnet-SAFA School of Excellence. He’s renamed it Africa Football School of Excellence, and takes over from 1 January 2026.



📹 #SABCSport’s @Velile_Mnyandu #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/5XgT5OhygD — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) December 8, 2025

He said among his priorities is to ensure some talented players who are in matric this year are fast-tracked to being snapped up by clubs by next year so they don’t disappear into obscurity.

“There are kids who can still play football but they just need to up their performances. I know with this group that is here now, a lot of them will not be lost.

“For me there is pressure to ensure we fast-track the kids who are in matric this year. We need to see how we can push them so that there is understanding of what they need to do and not do, so that they can be placed.

“It will be unfortunate that a child leaves school and they are lost to football. With the other groups, we still have a year or more with them, so they are safe.”

The Bafana Bafana squad that competed at the 2026 World Cup in North America in June was made up of emerging younger players including Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya, Relebohile Mofokeng and Thapelo Maseko. Malesela said that shows the importance of development.

“Having these youth structures is about helping the country, it is not only about clubs. I don’t know if it will happen in my lifetime, but one day we need to have Bafana going to the final of the World Cup.

“We cannot just be happy to say we have reached the last 32. We need to aim higher than that and it starts with development.

You need to have people you can trust will be honest to the course. You need to have people who can work with kids because it is a sensitive area. — Dan Malesela

“It is pleasing to see emerging players turning out for the national team.”

Another of the immediate issues for Malesela at the school is hiring qualified youth coaches.

“You need people who have experience of youth coaching. I have learned over the years that you must be careful when you select coaches.

“You need to have people you can trust will be honest to the course. You need to have people who can work with kids because it is a sensitive area.

“It’s not like in professional football where you can just shout things, you need to be careful with what you say. We also need to check people’s track records.

“I have also learned there are people who come in with the intention of making money. At the moment we only have two coaches and we are going to look for more.

Already we have missed the period of June where you have time to go out and recruit. The scouting system will still be the same because I don’t think there is any other way. You just have to open up because a lot of kids are not known. — Dan Malesela

“I have made recommendations and we are going to sit, discuss and finalise.”

Another area of priority is ensuring fields of international standards. “A lot of things are being fixed and my biggest concentration is on the fields. They are not in a bad state, but we need to get them to a high standard.”

On the issue of scouting, Malesela said the school will have to widen its scope to have the capacity to identify talent from outside urban areas in South Africa.

“Already we have missed the period of June where you have time to go out and recruit. The scouting system will still be the same because I don’t think there is any other way. You just have to open up because a lot of kids are not known.”

Malesela believes he is becoming involved in youth development, a step he has been considering for some time, at the right stage of his career.

Reuniting with Mpengesi, who has earned a reputation for being trigger-happy with coaches but a passionate club owner at Chippa, where Malesela coached with degrees of success in three stints, seems a good fit for the former captain and legend of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I was inquiring about some players that I saw in the township and he [Mpengesi] asked me to come and have a discussion. It was not a long discussion and we ended up agreeing for me to steer this programme and see how far it can go.

“For me it is the right thing because at the back of my mind while I was at home I thought about going back to produce players like I used to before. It has come at a time when I was contemplating this thing.”