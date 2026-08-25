Siya Kolisi to return to Bok line-up for second Test against All Blacks

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Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks against the All Blacks in the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed on Tuesday.

“Siya is 100%. He’ll be starting,” Erasmus told a media conference in Johannesburg.

Kolisi didn’t play in the series opener at Ellis Park on Saturday, which New Zealand won 33-16 for the early lead in the four-match contest.

“It was just a hamstring,” Erasmus said of the injury. “And it was not a hamstring where he was running maximum speed. It was at a breakdown where he was trying to steal the ball [against Argentina earlier this month] and then he got cleaned from behind and then he just overextended.

“A grade 2 hamstring [injury] takes a little bit longer and that’s why we were really cautious. I mean last week [it was] maybe touch and go.

“Then Sunday when he did some rehab, he said now when he gets off the ground he still feels it a little bit. So we said, well, OK, he’ll have to run full-out [on] Monday. And he did [run] full-out [on] Monday and full-out [on] Tuesday without any discomfort, so he’s good to go.”

Kolisi’s return means Pieter-Steph du Toit, who stood in as skipper through the Nations Championship matches against England, Scotland and Wales, as well as the weekend’s match against the All Blacks, will be able to focus on his play at Cape Town Stadium where he will earn his 100th Test cap.

“Those 25 minutes he [Siya] played against Argentina, he played really really well. And obviously it’s not just his game — he’s also a very inspirational person and a guy that means a lot for us on and off the field, in tough and in good times.”

Kolisi’s return also means that Paul de Villiers will play no part in the Test, dropping out of the match-day 23.

Erasmus stressed that the captain and Du Toit had a great understanding on the field. “Siya and Pieter have played a lot together and know how to defend in the gates. They understand each other and know how to run in the gates there.”

Erasmus said wing Cheslin Kolbe, who has been provisionally replaced by Ethan Hooker for the Cape Town Test, is “looking very good” — but he didn’t mention the likelihood of him taking the field.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who has been out with knee and lower back injuries, was getting close to returning to action. “But Bongi has to play some proper matches now and get it under his belt before we can look at him again,” Erasmus added.

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