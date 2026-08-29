Alcaraz returns for US defence

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Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz said “intrusive thoughts” about the timing of his return were the toughest part of a wrist-injury layoff that sidelined him for nearly five months ahead of his US Open title defence.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam when he claimed his seventh major title at this year’s Australian Open, returns to Flushing Meadows with limited match practice but familiar expectations as he chases a third title in New York.

Alcaraz missed most of the clay season and was also forced to sit out the French Open, Wimbledon and the North American hard-court swing due to the injury.

He made his competitive return earlier this week in the US Open mixed doubles alongside 23-times singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. “The first month was kind of difficult for me because I couldn’t do anything with my right arm. It was tough,” Alcaraz told reporters.

The first month was kind of difficult for me because I couldn’t do anything with my right arm. It was tough.

“But at the same time, I enjoyed my time with family, friends and staying at home. But finally, here we are. My goal was to try to be healthy as soon as possible and try not to miss more competitions.

“So I would say that intrusive thoughts were the most difficult things to deal with in this process.”

The second seed opens his campaign against Russia’s Roman Safiullin, ranked 98th in the world, and could face either Arthur Fils or Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals before a potential semifinal clash against 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Frances Tiafoe or Brandon Nakashima.

Tourney missing Sinner

The tournament will also be missing world No 1 Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz’s biggest rival, after the 25-year-old Italian withdrew with a persistent right-knee injury. “We are not going to see each other for about six months or seven months now. So it’s kind of a weird situation. I just wish him all the best ...” said Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, major question marks hang over the top two seeds in the women’s field when the US Open main draw begins today, leaving the door open for past winners Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek to bring home another trophy from Flushing Meadows.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka’s dismal back half of the season has clouded her pursuit of a rare third successive US Open title, while number two Elena Rybakina’s exit from Cincinnati with a leg injury has cast her campaign into doubt.

It has been a different story entirely for 2023 champion Gauff, who got her once-maligned serve working for her en route to the semis in Toronto and her first title of the year with a confidence-inspiring performance in Cincinnati.

She will benefit, too, from the rowdy New York crowd as a perennial American fan favourite. “Coco Gauff played exceptional tennis in Cincinnati. She played well in Canada, as well. To me she’s the one that’s playing the best tennis,” said ESPN commentator and former world No 4 Mary Joe Fernandez.

National pride

Fourth-ranked Gauff and third-ranked Jessica Pegula will be playing for national pride, with US women having failed to make the final at the first three majors this year.

Poland’s six-time major winner Swiatek arrives in New York with fresh fight in her, having shaken off bitter criticism back home to win her first title of the season in Toronto earlier this month.

Swiatek has not made it past the quarterfinals at any of the year’s majors and had to fight her way back to top form in time for the North American hard-court swing.

But while Swiatek’s form is peaking at the right time, Sabalenka’s has dipped at the worst possible moment, having failed to reach a final since completing the Sunshine Double this year.

If she wins, she’d become only the third woman in the Open Era to “three-peat” at Flushing Meadows — and the first since Serena Williams claimed a trio of titles between 2012 and 2014 —as she closes in on 100 straight weeks atop the rankings.

The Philippines’ Alexandra Eala made believers out of many when she beat four-time major winner Naomi Osaka and Pegula to win the WTA 500 title in Washington this month.

Japan’s Osaka, the US Open winner in 2018 and 2020, can expect the usual adoration from the New York crowd, particularly after she recaptured some of her old brilliance to reach the semis last year following a 2023 layoff on maternity leave.

She has not hoisted a title since collecting her fourth major at the 2021 Australian Open, but some consistent recent form — including a spot in June’s Bad Homburg final — has fans hoping for more.

Reuters