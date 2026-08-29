BBK UNPLUGGED | Da Cruz can panel-beat Chiefs to cruise mode

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Kaizer Chiefs lag some distance behind becoming the complete article, competing successfully with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, not to mention mounting a credible challenge for league honours.

Be that as it may, it appears that in Fernando Da Cruz — the latest in a long list of coaches to take charge of Chiefs to little effect — Amakhosi management have chosen a perfect candidate to assist the club claw back its former glory.

Please do not command this columnist to stop smoking his socks. Though your profuse protestation is granted, do hear me out, will you?

Even this early in the season, three games in, there are evident signs that Da Cruz has what it takes to breathe life back into an outfit that has surrendered its previously undisputed standing in the silverware supremacy stakes.

Zitha Kwinika should have cleared the ball to safety early. Bizarrely, he chose to play a back pass to Petersen

Goalkeeping errors

Against Golden Arrows, Amakhosi were architects of their own downfall. The quarterfinal elimination was down to a goalkeeping error by Brandon Petersen. Khulekani Shezi spotted that the keeper had wandered off his line and scored for Arrows from an acute angle.

Then came Sundowns. Not only were Amakhosi on the front foot, but they also asked serious questions of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League holders.

There were passages when Chiefs played with efficient intent, were composed and confident in possession, passed with pinpoint precision and scored the opening goal courtesy of new jersey No 10 Langelihle Phili, who finished a fine forward foray by Siphesihle Ndlovu.

What followed 12 minutes later was a horror show, with Petersen again the culprit, coming out for a ball he failed to punch. Caissius Mailula — who has been reborn in his second coming at Sundowns — headed home to restore parity.

The gloveman’s omission from the World Cup caused consternation among Amakhosi faithful, who believed Petersen’s form warranted selection. But his game was again error-strewn in midweek away to Richards Bay. The frustrating 2-2 draw showed the good and ugly sides of Amakhosi.

Again, they conspired to be their own enemies. Petersen should have cleared the back pass by Thabo Moloisane. But the keeper’s poor first touch allowed Nqaba Xulu to press him and block the gloveman’s clearance into the net.

Ditto the second goal. Zitha Kwinika should have cleared the ball to safety early. Bizarrely, he chose to play a back pass to Petersen. The ensuing confusion led to a corner from which Xulu completed his brace. Those were the ugly bits.

For Da Cruz to succeed, these issues must be sorted out, and the phrase ‘when Chiefs sneeze, everyone catches a cold’ will return

Promising aspect

The good part, a promising aspect going forward, is that instead of dropping their heads, they fought back to salvage a draw in the rain-soaked encounter. How they did it was worthy. There was an element of crisp, enterprising play in the build-up that resulted in the penalty converted by Lebohang Maboe.

Things could have been worse had Gumede not fired past the post one-on-one with Petersen, but to their credit, Chiefs continued fighting in chase of the equaliser. And it finally arrived when Ndlovu reminded us of his excellence with a well-timed late entry into the box to side-foot a lovely shot that Ian Otieno had no chance of stopping.

Earlier Wandile Duba had sent a shot over the bar.

For a club of Chiefs’ stature, such is nothing to be excited about. It is an expected standard established by erstwhile players who excelled in instilling it to elevate the club to the status of the most supported side in the republic.

For Da Cruz to successfully panel-beat a rickety jalopy into a sleek, smooth machine, his players must banish the schoolboy errors that undermined the effort seen in the three matches. They must adopt a new mentality and inject urgency into their approach to matches.

In case they haven’t noticed, Da Cruz has little tolerance for cruisers.

For management, the excuse that when Chiefs come for a player, they are charged exorbitant figures has lost its elasticity. Perhaps it points to relationships with other clubs not being as rosy as they once were. Perhaps the recruiting department is not as on point as it was in its heyday.

For Da Cruz to succeed, these issues must be sorted out, and the phrase “when Chiefs sneeze, everyone catches a cold” will return.

X-@bbkunplugged99