Liverpool caught between promise and progress under Iraola

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Andoni Iraola is still waiting for his first Premier League victory as Liverpool boss, but he saw enough in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest to reinforce his belief that the foundations of his new-look side are beginning to take shape.

The former Bournemouth manager was hired this northern hemisphere summer to revive a team bruised by last season’s failed title defence, when Liverpool crashed from champions in 2025 to fifth place despite spending a Premier League record £446m (R9.7bn) on new players.

His remit is to restore Liverpool to the summit of English football and reintroduce the intensity that once made Anfield one of Europe’s most daunting venues.

Iraola’s answer is not caution. The Spaniard wants his side to play on the front foot, attack at pace and press relentlessly, a style that should resonate with supporters who spent years watching Jürgen Klopp’s “heavy-metal football” before the more measured approach of Arne Slot’s two-year reign.

The transition, however, remains a work in progress. Forest’s opening goal from Dan Ndoye stemmed from a direct counterattack, while long periods of a sluggish first half left Iraola frustrated. “I think we improved a lot in the second half. We were much more intense, much quicker on the ball, with more sense of urgency,” he said.

“But it’s not enough to win the game, and I think we have to blame the first half that we had.”

When we improved the intensity, we won more duels and started attacking quicker and attacking better. This lack of intensity without the ball has hurt us — Andoni Iraola,

Improvement unmistakable

The improvement after the break was unmistakable. Alexander Isak levelled shortly after the hour mark, before newcomer Victor Muñoz struck the late equaliser.

Six days earlier, the Spaniard had won the crucial late penalty that secured a 2–2 draw with Newcastle in their opener. “I think Victor has been very good in both games,” Iraola said.

“Everything hasn’t been perfect, but he’s continued trying all the time, and he’s gone again and again and again. I like this a lot from the wingers. He has always been a threat and also defensively has helped us a lot.”

The bigger concern for Iraola is Liverpool’s tendency to start slowly, a habit they have carried over from last season. “When we improved the intensity, we won more duels and started attacking quicker and attacking better. This lack of intensity without the ball has hurt us,” he said.

There’s little panic around Anfield despite the winless start. Iraola has said the tactical shift would take time, and his insistence on playing at a higher tempo was never likely to be mastered overnight.

Reinforcements are also on the way. Liverpool have finalised an agreement to sign France winger Bradley Barcola from Paris St Germain, according to British media reports, with the 23-year-old’s pace and direct running seen as an ideal fit for Iraola’s high-octane system.

For now, Liverpool remain caught between promise and progress. The entertainment value is increasing, but the victories have yet to arrive.

Reuters