MARK KEOHANE | Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry proves there’s more than one way to skin a cat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siya Kolisi celebrates scoring SA's third try in the second Test in Cape Town, with Cobus Reinach. Picture: Reuters

Story audio is generated using AI

There is no single right way to win a Test match.

The Springboks and All Blacks have spent more than a century proving it.

Their four-Test series is locked at 1-1 because each has imposed its rugby identity once. New Zealand did it at Ellis Park, and South Africa responded in Cape Town.

Nothing has changed.

That is the beauty of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

When the Springboks bring discipline, a fluent and functional set piece and an accurate kicking game, they usually win. When the All Blacks find rhythm, launch from a stable lineout and create width, their attack remains the most lethal in the sport.

These teams apply pressure differently. One way is not more noble, more sophisticated or more correct than the other.

Both are brutally effective.

At Ellis Park, the Boks were inaccurate and ill-disciplined. They lost control of the penalty count and could not consistently force the All Blacks to play from the wrong areas of the field.

New Zealand, their lineout ball unchallenged, got width, found space and finished with skill. The Boks chased the game, and the All Blacks punished them.

Cape Town was the reverse.

South Africa’s set piece functioned; their kicking game forced New Zealand into uncomfortable areas, and their defence dominated the collisions. The All Blacks’ lineout wobbled, and their attacking platform was disrupted.

Their potency is such that they still scored four tries, one of them an absolute belter from a lineout won near halfway. The All Blacks went straight to the backs, and their pop passes, hand speed and beating of the rush defence with a long pass were rugby poetry.

The Boks conceded their second penalty only in the 65th minute.

That statistic told the story of the match.

The team that wins the collisions will probably win the match. Discipline will be decisive. The set piece will provide the platform. Test rugby will be about pressure

South Africa did not beat New Zealand by trying to imitate them. They beat them by being more disciplined and more accurate in applying pressure the South African way.

The All Blacks did not win at Ellis Park by trying to outmuscle the Springboks. They created movement, fractured the defensive picture and attacked the space that followed.

This is why the rivalry remains so compelling. The differences are the attraction.

The Springboks want to squeeze a match until the opposition runs out of air. The All Blacks want to stretch it until the defence runs out of numbers.

Pressure is everything in these Tests. The only difference is how that pressure arrives.

Rugby is a team sport, but Siya Kolisi’s presence gives the Springboks an edge that cannot be measured purely through numbers.

There is something more powerful about the Boks when Kolisi leads them out of the tunnel. His influence is emotional, but his contribution in Cape Town was also physical and technical.

His effectiveness at the breakdown, on both sides of the ball, was noticeable. Whether he was carrying, cleaning or competing, Kolisi was central to the Boks winning the collisions that shaped the contest.

Eben Etzebeth and Malcolm Marx were colossal.

New Zealand’s biggest names have been equally imposing across the opening two Tests. Cam Roigard, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan and Ardie Savea have all shown why they are among the most influential players in the international game.

The surprise has been at flyhalf.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Ruben Love were expected to be the headline acts, but both have largely been content to play supporting roles.

That may change in front of 90,000 people at FNB Stadium in Soweto.

What will not change is the trend established in Johannesburg and reinforced in Cape Town.

If the Springboks are disciplined, play in the right areas, protect their set piece and kick accurately, they will win.

If they become inaccurate, fail to disrupt New Zealand’s lineout and are forced to chase the match, the All Blacks’ backs will be eating from a buffet of try-scoring opportunities.

Every cliché applies to this third Test.

The team that wins the collisions will probably win the match. Discipline will be decisive. The set piece will provide the platform. Test rugby will be about pressure.

It may sound boring in the preview, but there will be nothing boring about it on Saturday.

It will be brutal. It will be magnificent and it will be worthy of a World Cup final.