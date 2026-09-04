Top South African athletes bid to end eight-year drought at Diamond League Final

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Commonwealth Games 200m champion Sinesipho Dambile is to take part in the Diamond League final this weekend. File picture: Reuters

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Commonwealth Games 200m champion Sinesipho Dambile and 400m bronze medallist Zakithi Nene will lead the bid to end South Africa’s eight-year drought at the Diamond League Final in Brussels this weekend.

Dambile, Nene and fellow-sprinter Gift Leotlela have all won on the Diamond League circuit in 2026, while veteran speedster Akani Simbine and middle-distance competitor Prudence Sekgodiso have topped podiums in previous years.

Tshepo Tshite, the final sixth South African in action in Belgium in the men’s 5,000m, is still looking for his maiden victory on the circuit.

The men’s 100m (8.14pm) and 400m (9.52pm) are on Friday night, and the men’s 5,000m (8.22pm), men’s 200m (8.44pm) and women’s 800m (9.39pm) are on Saturday.

No South Africans have won annual Diamond League crowns since women’s 800m star Caster Semenya and long jumper Luvo Manyonga in 2018.

Dambile, who claimed his first Diamond League triumph in Doha this year and twice dipped under 19.80, is fourth on the 200m world list for 2026 with his 19.74 lifetime best.

No 1 is American Kenneth Bednarek on 19.62, though one cannot discount Botswana’s Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, despite lying joint seventh on 19.84.

Tebogo has beaten the South African in all of their nine previous races against each other, though he has a narrow 5-4 lead over Bednarek, the Olympic silver medallist. The US sprinter, however, has won their past three head-to-heads.

Dambile is 0-6 against Bednarek.

Nene also boasts a world-list ranking of fourth in the men’s 400m, but he is up against Botswana’s world champion Collen Kebinatshipi, undefeated on the international circuit this year.

Also in the lineup is Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who finished one position ahead of Nene at the Commonwealth Games.

The champion from Glasgow and world No 1, Nigerian Samuel Ogazi, is not in action, but the field is still tough with Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith and American Jacory Patterson.

Nene has lost his five past races against Kebinatshipi, and this year he trails Hudson-Smith 1-2, but he is 2-2 with Patterson, including his Diamond League win in Stockholm.

Leotlela and Simbine are both in action in the 100m, where five competitors have been quicker this season.

Jamaica’s reigning world champion, Oblique Seville, is the favourite with the 9.82 that puts him No 2 on the world list behind American superstar Noah Lyles, who isn’t in Brussels.

And then the field also includes the three medallists from the Commonwealth Games — Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon (9.89), Australian Lachlan Kennedy (9.85) and Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi (9.84) — as well as American veteran Christian Coleman (9.90).

Leotlela, who won the season’s first Diamond League meet in China, finished fourth in Glasgow despite posting his 9.91 season’s best.

The two South Africans are lying 5-5 in their career head-to-heads, though this year Leotlela is 4-0 up on Simbine, who posted a 9.93 season’s best in Poland nearly two weeks ago.

Simbine hasn’t had a standout year — this is only the second season since 2017 in which he hasn’t managed a Diamond League win — but if his recent performance indicates he is coming into form, then he could be dangerous.

South Africa’s fastest 100m sprinter so far this year isn’t in the showdown. Bayanda Walaza has clocked 9.89 twice this season, but he hasn’t raced in the Diamond League in 2026. He competed in the final last year, having received a late invitation, and was looking strong until suffering a hamstring injury late in the race.

Sekgodiso achieved a 1min 56.83sec personal best this year, but she will have to do something phenomenal to steal the spotlight from Switzerland’s world No 1 Audrey Werro and former 400m hurdler Femke Broeders-Bol of the Netherlands.

The South African, however, has the third-fastest season’s best of the field and will hopefully be able to compete for a step on the podium.

The meet will be broadcast live by SuperSport from 8pm on both days; on DStv channel 209 on Friday and channel 199 on Saturday.