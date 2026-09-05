I just want to miss the tennis: Alcaraz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returned from injury for a winning start at the US Open.

Feeling better than expected after a four-month absence, Carlos Alcaraz is planning to take more breaks during the tennis season.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion returned to play at the US Open after being sidelined since April by a right wrist injury.

The defending champion advanced to the fourth round on Friday with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Wu Yibing. Next is Tommy Paul, the 20th-seed American who won 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(4), 6-1, and 6-3 over Alexander Bublik.

Alcaraz said his body felt good and has had no setbacks after his matches. “It feels like I’ve been competing the whole time,” he said.

“So I surprise myself with the way that I’m feeling and the way that I’m recovering after every match. So I’m just really happy about it that I’m able to perform at my best after every match.”

Taking time off

Alcaraz said the injury that forced him to withdraw during the Barcelona Open wasn’t caused by playing too much, so taking time off next year wouldn’t be for physical reasons. Rather, he believes it would benefit him mentally.

“I’m kind of a guy [who] doesn’t need to play a lot of tournaments,” he said, explaining he preferred to be “mentally healthy”.

“I just feel like you can have those moments of time to have a break, to prepare well for tournaments, to prepare well mentally.”

It is like it’s tournament after tournament after tournament... and you don’t feel like you’re well-prepared coming to some tournaments — Carlos Alcaraz, US Open champ

Alcaraz debuted a new look on Friday, with a white shirt underneath his sleeveless shirt, and has a new celebration, mimicking shooting an arrow.

The wardrobe change was apparently because just one shirt was moving around too much in the previous match. “I think I saw my nipple too much lately. I felt like, you know, I could hide it for at least one match.”

The celebration choice came from his brothers.

“They made me choose to do the arrow or dancing, so I didn’t have any doubts about choosing the arrow. So I will ask them what’s next if I win the next round.”

Tournament after tournament

Alcaraz played 80 matches last year and was 22-3, including his seventh major championship at the Australian Open, when he was hurt this year.

Like many players, he is worried about the length of the tennis season and the number of tournaments. Unlike many of them, he doesn’t have serious ranking or financial concerns if he chooses to skip some events.

“It is like it’s tournament after tournament after tournament... and you don’t feel like you’re well-prepared coming to some tournaments,” Alcaraz said.

“So that’s why I just decided that, probably in the future, I’m going to take breaks because I want to feel well prepared coming to Grand Slams, Masters 1000s, whatever it is.”

Sitting out for longer periods would surely help the 23-year-old physically, and Alcaraz ultimately thinks it will make him happier.

“I just want to step on the court, have joy [and] have fun on the court, because sometimes playing such a long season or playing a lot of tournaments week after week, I feel like I’m not playing with joy; I don’t have fun on the court. I just want to miss the tennis sometimes, miss the tours, miss you guys,” he told reporters at his press conference.

“That’s why I just want to have long breaks, because it’s impossible to last the whole season playing every tournament.”

AP