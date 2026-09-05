BBK UNPLUGGED | Let’s give Pitso room to work his Bafana magic

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Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane holding his custom kit at his announcement as head coach at the Safa house in Soweto. Picture:

Pitso Mosimane must have felt like a mosquito in a nudist camp when he sat down to scribble names of his 35-man preliminary squad selection.

The Bafana Bafana coach was spoilt for choice and had a healthy headache for his pick as he did not have to ponder too much about who should comprise the first squad of his second coming to a job he exited 14 years ago.

The bulk of the team selected itself. Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss are the same glovemen who went to country duty at the 2026 World Cup in North America just over two months ago. They were there alongside defenders Aubrey Modiba, Samukele Kabini, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

Also part of the historic Bafana team that advanced to the knockout stage were midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole. Forwards Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko and Tshepang Moremi complete the 20 players, 13 of whom got World Cup minutes while others gained invaluable experience by being part of football’s greatest extravaganza under Hugo Broos.

In a word, it’s continuity. In a sentence, it’s don’t fix it if it ain’t broken, Jingles. In a paragraph, it’s the composition of this team that is recognition that the successor inherits from the predecessor a good foundation for the continuation of the construction of an outfit in pursuit of continental dominance and global competence.

Some of the 26 members of the squad that participated in South Africa’s fourth appearance at the quadrennial spectacle are missing from the side that will take on Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D qualifier on September 26; that will mark the first match of Mosimane’s second spell.

Obvious absence

The obvious absence is Jayden Adams. It’s an omission not by injury, suspension or loss of form, but through the devastating blow death dealt to the South African football fraternity when the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder passed away at 25, just weeks after helping Bafana beat South Korea 1-0 to secure a spot in the next round. Forever in our hearts, Grootman.

Also missing are Thalente Mbatha, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau and Evidence Makgopa. There was once a time when injuries to key players ahead of a crucial Bafana game were deemed a huge blow. Not anymore. Mbokazi and Mudau are centre-back and right-back cogs in the Bafana setup. But the player selection base has broadened. Injuries don’t constitute a crisis like in the past.

Mosimane knows what buttons to push to get the best out of his players

No Mbokazi, no problem. Either Okon, Makhanya, Sibisi or Ndamane can step up to fill the gap. No Mudau, hakuna matata. Mosimane can choose from Morena, Matuludi and Sebelebele to slot in.

Even better, Mosimane knows what buttons to push to get the best out of his players.

The away engagement with Eritrea will take place in Egypt, owing to the absence of a suitable stadium in the northeast African nation to stage international matches. While Eritrea are nothing to write home about, they must never be taken for granted. Football is littered with potential banana skins. Many a team considered a pushover has sprung an upset.

Familiar territory

Egypt will be familiar territory for Mosimane and his technical team of Musi Matlaba and Kabelo Rangoaga, who together won two of the three Confederation of African Football Champions League finals during their stewardship of Africa’s Club of the Century, the mighty Al Ahly.

The moves of South African players recently may not be to the top five leagues — the English Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1 — but the Scottish Premiership, Belgian Pro League, Major League Soccer (MLS) and Danish SuperLiga, in the case of Maseko, who recently joined FC Copenhagen, are necessary in the continued development of their careers.

In July Makhanya switched from Philadelphia Union in MLS to Scotland’s Rangers FC as the eighth signing of Derek McInnes and debuted against Falkirk on Wednesday as he seeks to cement his place in the side.

Shandre Campbell has moved from Genk to Koninklijke Voetbalclub Kortrijk, commonly known as KV Kortrijk (no relation to Kortjaas), has worked in his favour in terms of more game time.

While Mbokazi became a marvel upon coming to America, magical has been the story of his teammate Phuso Dithejane. He is lighting up the MLS with man-of-the-match performances for their club Chicago Fire, where he’s learning the ropes from legendary Robert Lewandowksi.

There’s no question that Bafana must begin the 2027 Afcon qualification campaign with a bang. Let’s give Mosimane room to work his magic.

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