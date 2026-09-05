Downs target top spot

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Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns must be sick of the sight of each other.

They meet for the third time in less than two weeks at King Zwelithini Stadium this afternoon, with The Brazilians gunning for three points to overtake Orlando Pirates at the top of the Betway Premiership, while Arrows are looking to stay in the top eight.

In the first meeting of this trilogy, Abafana Besthende stunned Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 in Atteridgeville to pile early pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso.

However, Sundowns travelled to Umlazi last weekend for the second leg to overturn the 1-0 deficit and booked a place in the final against Orlando Pirates next month.

They lock horns again, with coach Pitso Dladla and his charges out to improve their start to the season and stay in the top eight.

Arrows’ mission of staying in the top eight was made easy by the fact that Polokwane City, who are below them on the log, dropped points in the 2-2 draw with Marumo Gallants on Friday.

For Downs, three points will transfer pressure to Pirates, who will have to chase them when they return from their two-legged Champions League qualifiers against Mauritian minnows La Cure Waves.

Superior goal difference

For most of the opening five weeks of this campaign, Pirates have occupied top place because of their superior goal difference, but Sundowns have a chance to dislodge them.

In fact, by the time Pirates return to league action against Durban City at Orlando Stadium on September 17, Sundowns could be enjoying a six-point lead.

All will not be lost for Pirates, as they will have the advantage of two matches in hand

After the Arrows match, The Brazilians host Siwelele FC at Loftus on Wednesday, while Pirates will be preoccupied with the second leg against La Cure Waves.

However, all will not be lost for Pirates, as they will have the advantage of two matches in hand.

In their last meeting, which Sundowns won 3-2, Arrows took the game to their opponents, but it ultimately came down to quality, with Cardoso calling on Khulumane Ndamane, Tashreeq Matthews, Cassius Mailula, Thapelo Morena and Brayan León from the bench.

Dladla relied on his tried-and-tested campaigners like Thakasani Mbanjwa, Osborn Maluleke, Ayabulela Maxwele, Themba Mantshiyane, Nhlanhla Zwane, Ronaldo van Neel and Junior Dion.

Dladla threw in Van Neel, Nhlanhla Gasa and Nqobeko Dlamini, and they helped the team finish the match strongly by scoring a consolation goal through Philani Kumalo during the referee’s optional time.

Creative spark

However, a player to watch will be attacker Van Neel, whose confidence will be high after he was included in Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana preliminary squad on Friday for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

Dladla also has the talented midfielder Nhlanhla Zwane, who has raised eyebrows with his creative spark and will be handling the job of supplying balls to Dion and attacking partner Sabelo Sithole.

Cardoso has a penchant for tinkering with his team and is expected to ring the changes for this match after the side overcame Milford FC on Wednesday.

One of his forced changes will be at right-back, where Thapelo Morena is expected to start after Sundowns lost Khuliso Mudau and Zuko Mdunyelwa to injury. In attack, Cardoso has a good headache, with experienced players such as Mailula, who has already scored four goals in eight matches in all competitions, Matthews, Van Wyk, León and Iqraam Rayners.

On Friday, AmaZulu moved to third spot with a 2-1 win over Richards Bay. Their striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya netted his sixth league goal after five matches to stay top of the scorers’ chart.