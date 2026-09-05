Boks win titanic battle

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Malcom Marx of the Springboks charges towards All Black players during their third test match at FNB Stadium. Picture:

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History has never been so noisy, nerve-wracking or delicious.

Siya Kolisi’s Springboks scored their first-ever victory over the All Blacks at this iconic football venue to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match contest and poise themselves for a first series triumph over New Zealand in 50 years.

The 29-24 scoreline was probably a fair reflection of what was a titanic battle, and for the better part of the opening hour, the tourists had held the upper hand.

But when outside centre Jesse Kriel swatted off Leroy Carter on his way to scoring his team’s third try — to the delight of the nearly 86,000 fans who were in ear-splitting form — he knocked the wind out of the opposition challenge.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s conversion put the home side ahead for the first time in the match, and after that the All Blacks were on the ropes. Until then this had been a nail-biter’s nightmare.

After Kriel’s hand-off, Malcolm Marx displayed the hand of destiny as he buried New Zealand with a try from a devastating rolling maul and then pounded the turf with his fist three times — a 30-year payback after then All Blacks skipper Sean Fitzpatrick had done the same when his team had clinched the series at Loftus Versfeld in 1996.

A penalty by Feinberg-Mngomezulu gave the home side a 12-point cushion, which they needed, with replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho scoring a try at the death.

Hard-fought contest

But until the world champions took control in the final quarter, it had been a hard-fought contest that was too close to call.

All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea was as dangerous as ever in the first half, scoring two tries, including an opportunistic effort where he collected a loose ball scooped out of a ruck by Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The flyhalf, who played most of the match at fullback after Cheslin Kolbe went off early with a broken jaw, was yellow-carded for an intentional knock-on.

It was during his absence that Savea scored New Zealand’s first try. At that stage, it seemed as if the Kiwis would push their win record at the Calabash to 3-0.

But when the New Zealand captain went off with an injured shoulder after 30 minutes — ruling him out of the final fourth Test — the momentum shifted slightly, although his replacement Wallace Sititi delivered a strong showing.

From that point, however, their scrum seemed noticeably vulnerable.

Scrumhalf in check

New Zealand had clearly worked on their lineouts, which had cost them in the second Test in Cape Town, but equally the Springboks shut down the All Blacks in other spheres, especially keeping scrumhalf Cam Roigard in check.

While the tourists were still able to punch holes in the Bok defence — they were measured at 129 carries to South Africa’s 95 — the hosts made 150 tackles to New Zealand’s 106.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kolisi were again huge on defence and Kriel’s midfield partner, Damian de Allende, was huge on both defence and attack, making the crucial run to put Kurt-Lee Arendse away for South Africa’s opening try.

The All Blacks can still draw the series if they win in Baltimore next weekend, but make no mistake, there was a premium on winning the trio of contests on South African soil

Feinberg-Mngomezulu too was busy on attack, as was New Zealand right winger Will Jordan.

South Africa had the advantage in terms of territory, but New Zealand had more possession, although this time around the Boks had the better of it during the final 10 minutes.

The All Blacks can still draw the series if they win in Baltimore next weekend, but make no mistake, there was a premium on winning the trio of contests on South African soil.

Kolisi’s milestone

Of the 12 previous series between these two nations, five were over three matches, and if one chooses to count the opening three matches of 2026 as a mini-series, then this was only the second time that the team losing the opening match has gone on to win the series.

The other was the visiting Bok team in 1937.

It was just one of three milestones Kolisi notched up yesterday.

He has now banked more victories as skipper than any other, his 55 being one more than John Smit’s, although he’s achieved his in 74 matches to Smit’s 83.

And then there’s the loose-forward combination record that he, Du Toit and Jasper Wiese set, having played together 18 times, one more than the mark that Kolisi and Du Toit had shared with Duane Vermeulen.

As flankers, Kolisi and Du Toit on 47 are well ahead of the 30 by Juan Smith and Schalk Burger.

But Kolisi’s big prize will be clinching the series win in the US on Saturday, where even a draw will be good enough.

Success there will place Kolisi alongside Morné du Plessis (1976 and 1980) and Dawie de Villiers (1970 and 1968) as the only Bok captains to have led the national team to series victories over both New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions.

And that would be South Africa’s first series win over the Kiwis in half a century.

Scorers

South Africa 29 (12)

Tries: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Penalty try, Jesse Kriel, Malcolm Marx

Conversions: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2)

Penalty: Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

New Zealand 24 (12)

Tries: Ardie Savea (2), Will Jordan, Samisoni Taukei’aho

Conversions: Ruben Love, Damian McKenzie