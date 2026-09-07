BLAST FROM THE PAST | Tyla Rattray strikes twice on way to clinching MX2 championship

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1963 — The Springboks bounce back to thump Australia 22-6 in the final Test at the Boet Erasmus stadium in Port Elizabeth and draw the series 2-2. Centre John Gainsford, captain Abie Malan and debutant lock Tiny Naude scored tries, with flyhalf Keith Oxlee converting two and adding two penalties. Naude also slotted a penalty.

1990 — The South African duo of Danie Visser and Pieter Aldrich, the second seeds, lift the US Open men’s doubles crown at Flushing Meadows, beating Americans Paul Annacone and David Wheaton 6-2 7-6 6-2.

1991 — Baby Jake Matlala goes into his first world title challenge, taking on Irishman Dave McAuley for the IBF flyweight crown in Belfast. But his bid ends in the 10th round after he is dropped and then counted out. Three more South Africans would lose bids for that very same belt, including two Matlala opponents, Hawk Makepula and Mzukisi Sikali — before Moruti Mthalane would finally lift it.

1999 — Hestrie Cloete wins her third Golden League meet in the season finale in Berlin, taking the high jump with a 1.95m effort.

2001 — Opening batsman Gary Kirsten scores an unbeaten 202 and Herschelle Gibbs 147 on the opening day of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare.

2005 — Lukas Podolski scores a hat-trick as Germany beat Bafana Bafana 4-2 in a friendly played in Bremen. Shaun Bartlett had converted from the spot in the 28th minute to level the match at 1-1, but two goals within two minutes just after the restart, one by Tim Borowski and the other Podolski, gave the hosts a 3-1 advantage. Benni McCarthy made it 2-3 when he scored in the 50th minute, but six minutes later Podolski struck again. Bartlett’s strike was his 29th and last for South Africa.

2008 — Tyla Rattray wins both races at the penultimate round of the Motocross season at Lierop in the Netherlands on his way to winning the MX2 championship on 636 points, 23 ahead of his KTM teammate Tommy Searle.

2012 — Bafana Bafana hold Brazil for 75 minutes in front of 65,000 fans in Sao Paulo until striker Hulk scores to give the hosts a 1-0 victory.

2012 — Dane van Niekerk scores an unbeaten 45 as the South African women reach the 180-run target to win the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur by four wickets with four balls remaining.

2012 — Amputee Natalie du Toit wins her final 15th Paralympic medal with a silver in the 100m freestyle at the London Games, a result she didn’t seem to enjoy as she tried to skip the celebratory parade around the pool before being sent back by a team official. With 13 gold medals and two silvers won across three Games, she remains South Africa’s most decorated Paralympian. Margaret Harriman won 17 medals in a career spanning 36 years, from Rome 1960 to Atlanta 1996, but she won eight gongs representing Rhodesia and nine for South Africa.

2013 — The Springboks run in four tries to beat Australia 38-12 in a Rugby Championship match in Brisbane.

2013 — Bernard Parker scores twice as Bafana Bafana beat Botswana 4-1 in a World Cup qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium, but it’s too little too late and they fail to make it to the 2014 showpiece in Brazil.

2014 — Dane van Niekerk scores 35 but the South African women are restricted to 118/6 to lose the third and final T20 against England in Birmingham by eight runs, and with it the series 0-3.

2021 — The Proteas are bowled out for 125, with the top score being 22 by Heinrich Klaasen, to lose the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo by 78 runs and the series 1-2.

2021 — Lizelle Lee scores an unbeaten 91 as the South African women, needing 154 to win, beat the West Indies by eight wickets in the first ODI at Coolidge.

2023 — Captain Temba Bavuma scores an unbeaten 114 as the Proteas are bowled out for 222 in the first ODI against Australia in Bloemfontein, before losing by three wickets.

2024 — Captain Siya Kolisi and Malcolm Marx score second-half tries as the Springboks overcome a 3-9 halftime deficit to beat the All Blacks 18-12 in their Rugby Championship encounter in Cape Town. Handrè Pollard and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicked a penalty each with Pollard adding a conversion.

2025 — Corbin Bosch top-scores with 20 as the Proteas are dismissed for 72 to lose the final third ODI against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton by a record margin of 342 runs. Not only did they eclipse their own 276-run defeat national record against Australia from a few weeks earlier, but they set a world record, overtaking the 317-run hiding endured by Sri Lanka against India in early 2023. The only other nations to suffer losses by more than 300 runs were the Netherlands and the US. At least South Africa won the series 2-1.

2025 — Scrumhalf Nadine Roos scores a late consolation try as South Africa go down 10-57 against fourth seeds France in their final Women’s Rugby World Cup group contest in Northampton. Fullback Byrhandré Dolf added the conversion and a penalty. The French, bronze medallists four years earlier, crossed for nine tries.