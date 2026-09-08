BLAST FROM THE PAST | When Mpush comes to shove ... Makambi produces the goods

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1949 — Eric Sturgess and his American partner Louise Brough fight back from a set down to beat William Talbert and Margaret Osborne duPont 4-6 6-3 7-5 to win the mixed doubles crown at the US lawn tennis championships at Forest Hills in New York. The win gave Sturgess his third mixed doubles grand slam triumph of the year, after also winning at the French Championship and Wimbledon.

1952 — Jake Tuli wins the Commonwealth flyweight crown as he stops experienced Teddy Gardner in the 12th round of their bout in Newcastle, England. The South African was engaging in only his 11th professional bout and in his first in Britain. Gardner, a veteran of 65 fights by then, quit after that.

1973 — Nineteen-year-old dental mechanic student Judy Witter becomes the first woman to win an open national motor championship, wrapping up the Formula Vee championship at the Brandkop circuit outside Bloemfontein with three rounds remaining. But it was not without controversy. Earlier in the season she endured accusations of cheating by rivals, who claimed she was using an illegally modified engine. Her car was examined by officials and found to be above board. After the Brandkop race the top six cars were impounded, including hers. Witter’s was deemed legal, but the cars of four rivals were illegal and they were disqualified, knocking them out of contention for the series.

1982 — Kevin Curren and his American partner Steve Denton fight back from two sets to one down to win the US Open men’s doubles title in New York. They beat Hank Pfister and Victor Amaya of the US 6-2 6-7 5-7 6-2 6-4 in the final.

1993 — Hansie Cronje, resuming on 54, scores 122 as South Africa make 495 for a first-innings lead of 291 runs over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo.

1998 — Mpush Makambi could blow hot and cold, but he was impressive as he stopped Adrian Dodson for the IBO middleweight title in the 11th round in London.

2001 — Jacques Kallis, resuming on 56, scores an unbeaten 157 while Gary Kirsten adds another 18 runs to his overnight 202 before South Africa declare on 600/3 in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare.

2002 — An under-strength Bafana Bafana hold Cote d’Ivoire to a 0-0 draw in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

2003 — England bowl out South Africa for 229 before chasing down the 110-run target to win the fifth and final Test at the Oval to draw the series 2-2.

2009 - A soccer team none too slick, went down in the town of Limerick … Bafana Bafana lose their sixth international on the trot, going down 0-1 to the Republic of Ireland in a friendly in Limerick. And that’s no joke.

2012 — JP Duminy scores an unbeaten 47 from 54 balls and Jacques Kallis 48 not out to guide the Proteas to a seven-wicket win over England in the first T20 in Chester-le-Street. South Africa restricted the hosts to 118/7.

2012 — Bryan Habana scores South Africa’s only try, but the Springboks are out-duelled 19-26 by Australia in a Rugby Championship match in Perth.

2015 — Debutant Mpho Makola scores in the 89th minute to give Bafana Bafana a 1-0 win over Senegal in a friendly at Orlando Stadium.

2018 — Andrew Birkett wins the men’s K1 marathon crown at the ICF Canoe world championships in Prada Vila Verde, Portugal, finishing the 29.8km course in 2hr 09min 29.06sec, 1.79sec ahead Hungarian Adrián Boros. Countryman Jasper Mocke was third in 2:09:33.04.

2018 — The Springboks fail to score any points in the second half as they go down 18-23 to Australia in a Rugby Championship match in Brisbane. Wing Makazole Mapimpi and hooker Bongi Mbonambi scored tries for South Africa.

2018 — Bafana Bafana are held to a goalless draw by Libya in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

2019 — Caitlin Rooskrantz becomes the first South African gymnast to win a medal at a fully fledged international artistic gymnastics competition, taking gold in the uneven bars at the FIG Challenge World Cup in Szombathely, Hungary. The result qualified her for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Challenge Cup series was one level below the international gymnastics federation’s World Cup series.

2023 — Sune Luus scores an unbeaten 107 and Marizanne Kapp 100 as the South African women, totalling 292/4, beat Pakistan by 127 runs in the first ODI in Karachi.