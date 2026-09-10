BLAST FROM THE PAST | Schultz blitz tears through Sri Lanka’s batting order

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Aiden Markram’s 28 was the highest score as the Proteas, making 97/5 in a rain-hit match, beat England by 14 runs in the opening T20 in Cardiff on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern.

1938 — With the series already wrapped up, the Springboks lose the third and final Test against Britain as they go down 16-21 at Newlands. The visitors won the try count 4-3. With World War II a year away, this was the last time the Boks played a Test until 1949. That meant a few greats in the team never had full international careers, such as 28-year-old hooker Jan Lotz, one of the try-scorers that day, as well as winger DO Williams, 25, and scrumhalf Danie Craven, 27. Prop Boy Louw, another legend, was already 32.

1960 — Police sergeant Daan Bekker fights for the Olympic heavyweight boxing gold medal at the Rome Games, but his dreams of making history end early when he is stopped in the first round by Italy’s Francesco de Piccoli. Bekker, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, had at least upgraded from the Olympic bronze he took in Melbourne four years earlier. “Buller” Meyers finished with a featherweight bronze to give South Africa two boxing medals. That’s the last time South African boxers have won Olympic silverware, with not a single fighter winning more than one bout at a Games.

1978 — Frew McMillan and Dutch partner Betty Stove retain their US Open mixed doubles title at Flushing Meadows, beating American Billie Jean King and Australian Ray Ruffels 6-3 7-6 in the final.

1993 — Brett Schultz takes four wickets and Richard Snell three as South Africa bowl out Sri Lanka for 119 to win the second Test in Colombo by an innings and 208 runs to lead the three-match series 1-0. Schultz, who took 5/48 in the first innings, finished with a career-best match haul of 9/106.

2013 — Bernard Parker scores at the end of regulation time as Bafana Bafana lose their friendly against Zimbabwe at Orlando Stadium 1-2.

2014 — Bafana Bafana hold Nigeria to a goalless draw in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Cape Town Stadium.

2014 — Mignon du Preez scores 37 as the South African women, needing 110 to win, beat Ireland by six wickets in the third T20 at Solihull to take the series 3-0.

2016 — The Springboks blow an early 14-3 lead as they go down 17-23 to Australia in a Rugby Championship contest in Brisbane. The victory ended a six-match losing streak for the Wallabies.

2017 — Hank McGregor and Jasper Mocke win their third men’s K2 marathon title at the ICF Canoe world championships in Pietermaritzburg. Countrymen Andrew Birkett, the K1 runner-up behind McGregor the day before, and Jean van der Westhuizen were third, 1.55sec behind.

2017 — Playing in the US Open final, Kevin Anderson goes down in straight sets to Rafael Nadal of Spain. Anderson, who was beaten 3-6 3-6 4-6, went into the tournament seeded 28th.

2021 — Aiden Markram top-scores with 48 as the Proteas, on 163/5, beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in the first ODI in Colombo.

2021 — Laura Wolvaardt scores an unbeaten 71 as the South African women, needing 121 to win, beat the West Indies by nine wickets in the second ODI at Coolidge.

2023 — The Springboks down Scotland 18-3 in their World Cup opener in Marseille. Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kurt-Lee Arendse dotted down for the defending champions, with scrumhalf Faf de Klerk converting one and flyhalf Manie Libbok adding two penalties.

2024 — Thalente Mbatha scores in added time to give Bafana Bafana a 3-2 win over South Sudan in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in Juba. Oswin Appollis scored South Africa’s first two goals.

2025 — Aiden Markram’s 28 is the highest score as the Proteas, making 97/5 in a rain-hit match, beat England by 14 runs in the opening T20 in Cardiff on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern. England needed 69 runs from five overs.