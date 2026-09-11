MARK KEOHANE | With series in the bag, Baltimore is where Boks deal one final blow

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Damian Willemse will start at fullback for the Springboks when they face the All Blacks in the final Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in Baltimore on Saturday Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Springboks have already won the series that mattered most in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series. Baltimore is about finishing the job.

South Africa’s 29-24 win at the FNB Stadium secured a 2-1 home-series victory against the All Blacks. For the first time since 1976, the Boks have beaten New Zealand in a multi-Test series in South Africa.

The fourth Test in the United States cannot change that.

It can change the official four-Test series result. A Springbok win makes it 3-1. An All Blacks win makes it 2-2. But Baltimore is not Johannesburg, Cape Town or Soweto.

This was sold as a revival of the traditional All Blacks tour of South Africa. The four provincial matches gave it substance. The three Tests in South Africa gave it relevance. The match in Baltimore gives it commercial reach.

It does not make Baltimore the deciding Test of a South African series. The Boks have already won that contest.

They arrive in America having built through the series. They were awful in the final quarter at Ellis Park and lost 33-16. They were more accurate in Cape Town and won 33-26. They were stronger again at the FNB Stadium and won 29-24.

The improvement has come with selection consistency.

Rassie Erasmus used the majority of the same 23 in Cape Town and Soweto. He has retained 22 of those 23 players for Baltimore, with fit-again Damian Willemse replacing the injured Cheslin Kolbe.

Morné van den Berg and Cobus Reinach have merely swapped roles at scrumhalf.

This is the same Bok unit for the final three Tests. The combinations have been maintained and the understanding has improved with every minute.

The defensive movement has been sharper. The decision-making has been better and the attack has become more direct without becoming predictable.

The All Blacks remain dangerous, but they are no longer fresh and they are no longer controlling the series narrative.

Most importantly, the Boks have gone back to owning the set piece.

In Cape Town, their lineout and maul gave them the start they wanted. The opening try came after a lineout drive had compromised the All Blacks’ defence. Another maul created Damian de Allende’s try.

The introduction of Ox Nché and Malcolm Marx before halftime immediately produced scrum pressure and Siya Kolisi’s score.

At the FNB Stadium, the Boks’ scrum demolished the All Blacks for a penalty try. Later, a scrum penalty was kicked into the corner and Marx scored from a 20-metre lineout maul.

The Boks have been at their most effective when their scrum, lineout and maul have created the platform for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel to play with momentum. They have also been more effective because Erasmus has resisted unnecessary change.

The South African mood is confident but guarded.

All Blacks scrumhalf Cam Roigard acknowledged that New Zealand’s mistakes had become fuel for the Springbok game, while Jordie Barrett insisted the visitors still had the opportunity to square the four-Test series. That is the All Blacks’ motivation. The Springboks’ motivation must be to deny them the consolation.

New Zealand have travelled deeper into the tour and further into their squad. Their itinerary has been eight matches: four against South Africa’s leading provincial teams and four against the Springboks.

The physical cost is now obvious.

Ardie Savea is gone with a dislocated shoulder. Luke Jacobson is out with an elbow injury and Quinn Tupaea sustained knee-ligament damage. Anton Segner was lost earlier in the tour after ankle surgery.

The All Blacks will be without three starters from Soweto and, most significantly, without their captain and best player.

The mood and context coming out of New Zealand have shifted from the excitement of the opening Test win to the challenge of surviving the final week of an old-fashioned tour.

The All Blacks remain dangerous, but they are no longer fresh and they are no longer controlling the series narrative. The Boks are.

New Zealand conceded 12 penalties at the FNB Stadium and the Boks repeatedly turned those infringements into territory, scrums, lineouts and points.

Baltimore will be the ninth neutral-ground Test between the rivals. The record is currently four wins each.

The Boks won 22-18 in Cardiff at the 1999 World Cup third-place play-off and then lost four successive neutral-venue Tests: 29-9 in Melbourne in 2003, 20-18 in London in 2015, 23-13 in Yokohama in 2019 and 19-17 in Townsville in 2021.

Since then, the Boks have won three in succession: 31-29 on the Gold Coast in 2021, 35-7 at Twickenham in 2023 and 12-11 in the 2023 World Cup final in Paris.

South Africa have won three of the past four neutral-ground meetings.

On neutral ground, almost nothing separates these teams. Across eight Tests, the Springboks have scored 157 points and the All Blacks 156. South Africa average 19.63 points a match and New Zealand 19.50.

The combined average is 39.13 points, from 313 points scored.

The highest-scoring neutral encounter was the 60-point thriller on the Gold Coast in 2021, which the Boks won 31-29. The lowest was the 2023 World Cup final in Paris, where South Africa won the ultimate defensive contest 12-11.

Eight matches and just one point historically has separated them.

Baltimore won’t be as close and will mirror the second half of the Soweto Test when the Boks, as the number one team in the world, showed there is still daylight between them and the chasing pack, led by the All Blacks.